News: Latest News
Ahmed Abonamah Named Director of Office of Credit Ratings

11/08/2021 | 03:15pm EST
Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Ahmed Abonamah has been named Director of the agency’s Office of Credit Ratings, where he has served as Acting Director since October 2020.

“Ahmed already has proven to be a qualified and thoughtful leader of the Office of Credit Ratings,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “Credit rating organizations play central roles in our financial system, and oversight is critical to maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets. I thank Ahmed for taking on this responsibility and look forward to our continued work together.”

“It is an honor to continue leading the Office of Credit Ratings and working with the talented and dedicated staff in this office and across the agency,” said Mr. Abonamah. “The proper functioning of the rated debt markets is essential to the Commission’s three-part mission. I look forward to continuing to work with Chair Gensler, the Commissioners, and the staff on the important work of ensuring the integrity of the rating process and protecting users of credit ratings.”

The Office of Credit Ratings is responsible for oversight of nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (NRSROs). The office conducts examinations of NRSROs, develops and administers rules affecting NRSROs, and works to ensure that credit ratings are not unduly influenced by conflicts of interest and that NRSROs provide greater transparency and disclosure to investors.

Mr. Abonamah joined the SEC in 2016. Before joining the Office of Credit Ratings, he served in a variety of positions within the SEC’s Office of Municipal Securities, including as Deputy Director. Immediately prior to joining the SEC, he worked as a Public and Infrastructure Finance Associate at Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP.

Mr. Abonamah received a B.A. from the University of Dayton and a J.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Law.


© Newsfilecorp 2021
