AHOLD DELHAIZE : UBS downgrades its recommendation

UBS has downgraded its recommendation on Ahold Delhaize from 'neutral' to 'sell', with an adjusted price target of €28 to €27. This new target implies a 6% downside potential for the Belgian-Dutch food retailer's stock.



Ahold Delhaize's strategy of accelerating growth and cutting prices in the US should lead to a period of EBIT margin below 4% for the Group", warns the broker, who sees downside risks for fiscal 2025.



