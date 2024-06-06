AHOLD DELHAIZE : UBS downgrades its recommendation
Ahold Delhaize's strategy of accelerating growth and cutting prices in the US should lead to a period of EBIT margin below 4% for the Group", warns the broker, who sees downside risks for fiscal 2025.
