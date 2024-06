Ahold Delhaize: weighed down by broker downgrade

Ahold Delhaize lost more than 2% in Amsterdam on a recommendation downgrade by UBS from 'neutral' to 'sell', with an adjusted price target of €28 to €27, as the broker questioned the Belgian-Dutch food retailer's strategy.



Ahold Delhaize's strategy of accelerating growth and cutting prices in the US is likely to lead to a period of EBIT margin for the Group of less than 4%", it warns in the summary of its research note.



