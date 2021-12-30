Ahroprosperis Bank : Deposit New Year's offer at 11.75% in UAH and 3% in USD

The term of the New Year's Offer promotional deposit with increased interest rates has been extended until January 31, 2022. From January 1, you can issue the deposit for new terms, and the maximum rate will be 11.75% per annum in UA and 3% per annum in USD or deposits for 9 months.

The deposit provides for the monthly payment of interest and can be placed in the amount of UAH 1,000 or USD 100. USA.

Find out more on the promotional deposit page.