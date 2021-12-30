Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ahroprosperis Bank : Deposit New Year's offer at 11.75% in UAH and 3% in USD

12/30/2021 | 03:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The term of the New Year's Offer promotional deposit with increased interest rates has been extended until January 31, 2022. From January 1, you can issue the deposit for new terms, and the maximum rate will be 11.75% per annum in UA and 3% per annum in USD or deposits for 9 months.

The deposit provides for the monthly payment of interest and can be placed in the amount of UAH 1,000 or USD 100. USA.

Find out more on the promotional deposit page.

Disclaimer

Ahroprosperis Bank PAT published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 08:56:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:01aConversion of Convertible debentures in to shares in JM AB (publ)
AQ
04:01aChange in the number of shares and votes in Endomines
AQ
04:01aNumber of shares and votes in Medicover
AQ
04:01aCooTek (Cayman) Inc. Tells the Story Behind the Success of Hotties Up Published by Smillage
PR
04:00aShare Buyback Transaction Details December 23 – December 29, 2021
AQ
03:59aMEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:57aCHINLINK INTERNATIONAL : 2021/2022 Interim Report
PU
03:57aSINO HOTELS : Resignation of Executive Director
PU
03:57aAHROPROSPERIS BANK : Deposit New Year's offer at 11.75% in UAH and 3% in USD
PU
03:57aSHUI ON LAND : List of directors and their role and function
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1