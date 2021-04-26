Ahroprosperis Bank : New promotional deposit for individuals

As of today, individuals can place can place in Agroprosperis Bank a new promotional 'Sowing+' deposit.

With this deposit, you will receive very attractive conditions:

12% per annum in UAH for a period of 18 months

3.5% per annum in USD for a period of 6 months

Find out more on the 'Sowing+' deposit page on our wesite.

The 'Sowing+' deposit can be placed in the period from April 26 to May 31, 2021 in any branch of the bank and get a generous financial harvest in the fall.

Sowing+ deposit