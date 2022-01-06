Log in
AiDash Hires New VP of EMEA Region Following Recent European Office Expansion

01/06/2022
LONDON, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AiDash, a leading provider of satellite- and AI-powered operations, maintenance, and sustainability platforms, today announced the appointment of Shashin Mishra as Vice President of the EMEA region. An IIT Kanpur alumnus bringing more than 19 years of experience in consulting on technology strategy and designing and implementing technology solutions, Mishra will operate out of AiDash's new London office.

One of Mishra's main goals will be expanding AiDash's Intelligent Vegetation Management System (IVMS) market in Europe.

In his new role, Mishra will be leading the business for the EMEA region, with an initial focus on the UK, Ireland, and mainland Europe. One of his main goals will be expanding AiDash's Intelligent Vegetation Management System (IVMS) market in Europe, alongside building a world-class product management team for ISMS, AiDash's Intelligent Sustainability Measurement System.

"AiDash is using technology to solve a novel problem that has traditionally been solved 100% manually," said Shashin Mishra, AiDash's new VP of EMEA. "IVMS and ISMS exemplify how AI as a technology is transforming our lives and reckoning with the effects of climate change to lay the foundation for a brighter future. I'm thrilled to be joining the AiDash team, and I look forward to contributing to making these products more successful."

A senior technology leader and author, Shashin Mishra has built transformational AI products across industry verticals and co-authored a book on how to build Responsible AI. Prior to joining AiDash, Mishra most recently worked at Publicis Sapient, where he led the data science practice in the UK. During his career, Mishra has built and scaled professional services and product teams, built a data science practice, and co-founded Masplantiz Technologies, India's first IoT startup for real-time smart meter and distribution grid monitoring. In 2009, Mishra was recognized as the Most Promising Entrepreneur of India. 

"We're proud to have Shashin Mishra on board," said Abhishek Singh, Co-founder and CEO of AiDash. "His impressive background and experiences, along with his technology and AI expertise, will help the company meet both our short- and long-term goals, including hiring 10+ employees in the UK by June 2022."

If you're interested in applying to join the AiDash team, please visit our careers page.

About AiDash
AiDash is an AI-first vertical SaaS company enabling satellite- and AI-powered operations, maintenance and sustainability for industries with geographically distributed assets. AiDash uses high-resolution multispectral and SAR data from the world's leading satellite constellations that are fed into its proprietary AI models to make timely predictions at scale.  These AI models empower AiDash's full-stack applications that transform O&M for utility, energy, transportation, water and wastewater, mining and construction companies. For more, visit www.aidash.com.  

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aidash-hires-new-vp-of-emea-region-following-recent-european-office-expansion-301455207.html

SOURCE AiDash


