Aim Lab Partners With Riot Games for Arcane-Themed In-Game Training Experience

Aim Lab Creates Playable In-Game and Virtual Reality Shooting Gallery Environment Based on the Arcane Animated Series Available on Netflix Globally

In partnership with Riot Games, Aim Lab, the training tool of choice for more than 20 million players who want to improve at playing the games they love, today announced the launch of two limited-time experiences from Arcane, the animated series based on Riot Games’ League of Legends franchise.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211114005278/en/

Launching today, players can enter a shooting gallery themed to the Undercity location in the animated series as they play through an Arcane-themed task and rise to the top of the leaderboard. The task will be playable and live through February 28, 2022.

Arcane items used within the task will also be available in Aim Lab’s Creator Studio, allowing players to imagine and share their own creations. These Arcane-specific items will also be available inside of Creator Studio until February 28, 2022.

"Riot has been an inspiring creative partner and we're excited to expand our innovative celebration of gaming performance with Arcane," said Dr. Wayne Mackey, founder of Aim Lab. "The worlds Riot has built have captured the hearts of many fans, and as fans ourselves, we're proud to give everyone an opportunity to level up their skills while interacting with a new world we, and millions of fans, are passionate about.”

Additionally, on November 19th and 20th, during Riot Games’ Undercity Nights experience in Los Angeles, Aim Lab will create and host a live VR event that will immerse attendees into the Arcane Arcade experience, complete with a leaderboard.

To participate in the Arcane in-game task, download Aim Lab for free on Steam.

For more information, please visit aimlab.gg and for more information on Arcane, visit arcane.com

About Aim Lab

Founded by a team of neuroscientists, Aim Lab is the ultimate training platform for gamers of all levels, with over 20 million players around the globe. Designed to help all players reach peak performance, Aim Lab learns your strengths and weaknesses and challenges you with custom exercises that reward commitment and optimize gains. Train your aim for free at Steam. Follow Aim Lab on Discord, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Arcane

Netflix and Riot Games bring the global phenomenon League of Legends franchise to television with the animated event series Arcane. The series will also be available on Tencent video in China and marks Riot Games’ first series for television. Set in Riot’s globally popular League of Legends IP, Arcane is an animated series developed and produced by Riot Games in partnership with Fortiche Productions. Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, and led by CEO Nicolo Laurent, Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has 3,000+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide. To date, more than 600 million players worldwide have played in the League universe over the past decade.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211114005278/en/