Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aimedis Ready To Take the Medical World by Storm With AIMX Set To List on ProBit and Coinmarketcap

12/02/2021 | 11:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2021) - Following a successful public sale, Aimedis is thrilled to announce that both IDO (Initial DEX Offering) & IEO (Initial Exchange Offering) Aimedis, will be listed on ProBit, the leading Korean Exchange, on 03 December 2021 as follows:

  • Trading Pairs: AIMX/USDT
  • Deposit: December 3, 2021, 03:00 UTC
  • Trading: December 3, 2021, 09:00 UTC

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/106307_bcdc8a8c2475f867_002.jpg

Figure 1: Aimedis Ready to Take The Medical World by Storm with AIMX Set to List on ProBit & Coinmarketcap

Bearing in mind that ProBit is a brand trusted by millions of users:

  • 100,000+ community members
  • 800,000+ monthly active users
  • 3,000,000 monthly web visitors
  • 50,000,000 users on partnering aggregators and wallets such as CoinMarketCap
  • User interface of Multilingual website supporting 41 different languages
  • Marketing and community support in 8 key languages

Both the IDO and the IEO have been closed successfully, with an IDO which was oversubscribed multiple times. With such success, Aimedis looks forward to get listed on ProBit.

Along the same lines, Aimedis is all excited to share its speculation to be listed on CoinMarketCap (CMC) on the 03rd December 2021. Please stay hooked to Aimedis' channels to be the first to be in the know.

Aimedis showed a lot of enthusiasm for this forthcoming milestone which will be significant, demonstrating the result of constant hard work & the proof of a project of substance being Aimedis.

CoinMarketCap is the world's most trusted & accurate source for crypto market capitalizations, pricing and information. The most referenced and trusted source for comparing thousands of crypto entities in the rapidly growing cryptocurrency space by users, institutions, and media.

About Aimedis

Aimedis has been developed by doctors for patients, doctors & hospitals but also specially designed to give patients complete control over their health data and support.

Aimedis is the first healthcare platform with an integrated medical and scientific NFT marketplace in combination with a DeFi, governance, social, payment and utility token.

The ecosystem is even more relevant during the pandemic which has been running for years now and the world still has no visibility about the end of this challenging time.

Aimedis offers the following in one ecosystem:

Sophisticated medical records

  • Store all medical data
  • Connect trackers and IoT devices
  • Interoperable with professional health IT
  • Full right control and transparency

Medical data standards & connections

  • DICOM images
  • HL7 / FHIR
  • ICD 10 / ATC
  • Multilingual

Special tools for medical professionals

  • Private video chat module
  • eAppointment module for on- and offline appointments
  • ePrescriptions
  • eSick certificates
  • Patient service modules

Offers a dual blockchain model

  • Private decentralized zero knowledge blockchain for maximal transparency & trust
  • Public blockchain for digital assets that can be used inside the ecosystem and the social medical network
  • Unique patient / doctor ID system with KYC & Anti fraud mechanisms
  • Flawless data exchange with other medical storage solutions

The mobile app offers features that make the app user friendly for everyone.

Media Contact

Company Name: Aimedis
Email ID: michael.kaldasch@aimedis.com
Company Website: https://aimedis.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106307


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:26aThe Blood Connection joins nation's first emergency blood reserve
GL
11:26aThe Blood Connection joins nation's first emergency blood reserve
GL
11:26aMedallia Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer
BU
11:25aSanderson Farms Recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2022
PR
11:25aGreater good charities in partnership with wag! deliver more than 4.9 million meals to animal shelters across the country
GL
11:24aColoplast A/S - Announcement no. 11/2021 - Decisions at the Annual General Meeting 2021
AQ
11:24aTHYSSENKRUPP : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
11:24aPrimeLending Named One of the 2021 Best Workplaces for ParentsTM by Great Place to Work®
BU
11:23aAM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of East Caribbean Reinsurance Company Limited
BU
11:23aExela Technologies Announces Webinar Hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares decline on Omicron uncertainty
2Analyst recommendations: American Tower, EasyJet, IBM, Salesforce, Twit..
3Lithium Americas : Prices Offering of US$225 Million Convertible Senior..
4Qualcomm chip aims to create new category of handheld gaming devices
5China aviation authority issues airworthiness directive on Boeing 737 M..

HOT NEWS