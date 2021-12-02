Aimedis Ready To Take the Medical World by Storm With AIMX Set To List on ProBit and Coinmarketcap

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2021) - Following a successful public sale, Aimedis is thrilled to announce that both IDO (Initial DEX Offering) & IEO (Initial Exchange Offering) Aimedis, will be listed on ProBit, the leading Korean Exchange, on 03 December 2021 as follows:

Trading Pairs: AIMX/USDT

Deposit: December 3, 2021, 03:00 UTC

Trading: December 3, 2021, 09:00 UTC

Figure 1: Aimedis Ready to Take The Medical World by Storm with AIMX Set to List on ProBit & Coinmarketcap

Bearing in mind that ProBit is a brand trusted by millions of users:

100,000+ community members

800,000+ monthly active users

3,000,000 monthly web visitors

50,000,000 users on partnering aggregators and wallets such as CoinMarketCap

User interface of Multilingual website supporting 41 different languages

Marketing and community support in 8 key languages

Both the IDO and the IEO have been closed successfully, with an IDO which was oversubscribed multiple times. With such success, Aimedis looks forward to get listed on ProBit.

Along the same lines, Aimedis is all excited to share its speculation to be listed on CoinMarketCap (CMC) on the 03rd December 2021. Please stay hooked to Aimedis' channels to be the first to be in the know.

Aimedis showed a lot of enthusiasm for this forthcoming milestone which will be significant, demonstrating the result of constant hard work & the proof of a project of substance being Aimedis.

CoinMarketCap is the world's most trusted & accurate source for crypto market capitalizations, pricing and information. The most referenced and trusted source for comparing thousands of crypto entities in the rapidly growing cryptocurrency space by users, institutions, and media.

About Aimedis

Aimedis has been developed by doctors for patients, doctors & hospitals but also specially designed to give patients complete control over their health data and support.

Aimedis is the first healthcare platform with an integrated medical and scientific NFT marketplace in combination with a DeFi, governance, social, payment and utility token.

The ecosystem is even more relevant during the pandemic which has been running for years now and the world still has no visibility about the end of this challenging time.

Aimedis offers the following in one ecosystem:

Sophisticated medical records

Store all medical data

Connect trackers and IoT devices

Interoperable with professional health IT

Full right control and transparency

Medical data standards & connections

DICOM images

HL7 / FHIR

ICD 10 / ATC

Multilingual

Special tools for medical professionals

Private video chat module

eAppointment module for on- and offline appointments

ePrescriptions

eSick certificates

Patient service modules

Offers a dual blockchain model

Private decentralized zero knowledge blockchain for maximal transparency & trust

Public blockchain for digital assets that can be used inside the ecosystem and the social medical network

Unique patient / doctor ID system with KYC & Anti fraud mechanisms

Flawless data exchange with other medical storage solutions

The mobile app offers features that make the app user friendly for everyone.

Media Contact

Company Name: Aimedis

Email ID: michael.kaldasch@aimedis.com

Company Website: https://aimedis.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106307