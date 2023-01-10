Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Aiming to cut emissions, New York to collect over $1 billion with big polluter permits

01/10/2023 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden campaigns in New York

(Reuters) - New York will implement a program that sets an annual cap on pollution throughout its economy to lower emissions while aiming to bring in more than $1 billion a year, Governor Kathy Hochul said as part of her 2023 State of the State address on Tuesday.

"Big emitters will have to purchase permits to sell polluting fuels. The dirtier the fuel - the bigger the price tag," Hochul said during the address at state Capitol in Albany, adding that the proceeds will be used to "cover utility bills, transportation costs, and de-carbonization efforts."

The program, which reduce the emissions cap each year, will be designed by the state's Department of Environmental Conservation and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority in line with the state's mandate to achieve emission cuts of 40% from 1990 levels by 2030, and of 85% by 2050.

Large-scale greenhouse gas emitters and distributors of heating and transportation fuels will have to buy permits for each metric ton of emissions associated with their activities, pushing them to transition to less-polluting alternatives, the governor's office said.

New York is among the 12 northeastern states participating in a cap-and-invest style program, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, since 2005, which has helped halve power plant emissions and raised nearly $6 billion, it said.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
05:56pStocks rise as Powell remarks avoid rate policy
RE
05:54pAustralian Cardinal George Pell has died, personal secretary says
RE
05:49pWashington police defend not arresting man who fatally shot teen
RE
05:49pAiming to cut emissions, New York to collect over $1 billion with big polluter permits
RE
05:46pMOF strives to extend duration of bond holdings by curbing short-term JGBs
RE
05:46pMof financial bureau chief saito: considering possibility of gx…
RE
05:44pNew York to collect over $1 bln with big polluter permits
RE
05:40pMof financial bureau chief saito: jgb holdings by overseas inves…
RE
05:38pMof financial bureau chief saito: we're stepping up efforts to i…
RE
05:36pMof financial bureau chief saito: striving to extend duration of…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Powell: Fed needs independence to fight inflation, should avoid climate..
2U.S. banks get ready for shrinking profits and recession
3Analyst recommendations: Admiral, Apple, AT&T, Boeing, NetApp...
4BYD's Shares Fall After Warren Buffett Cuts Stake in Company Again
5CGG Provides Q4 & Full Year 2022 Financial Update

HOT NEWS