Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Air Canada reports a wider loss as COVID-19 restrictions limit travel

05/07/2021 | 10:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Air Canada airplanes are pictured at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond,

(Reuters) -Air Canada on Friday reported its fifth straight quarterly loss as tough government restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 weighed on air travel and drove the company to secure a C$5.9 billion ($4.84 billion) government aid package.

Speaking on an investor call, Air Canada executives said they assume the country's travel restrictions - which have been more strict than those implemented in neighboring United States - will ease somewhat by the fourth quarter.

Once that happens, they said travel patterns should be similar to those in the United States, where a fast vaccine rollout and falling numbers of COVID-19 cases have driven a surge in travel demand.

Meanwhile, the Montreal-based airline is focusing on cargo and domestic flights while slashing capacity for international travel and cutting costs.

Air Canada projects a net cash burn of between $13 million and $15 million per day in the second quarter of 2021. 

Operating revenue fell to $729 million in the first quarter from $3.72 billion a year earlier.

Canada's largest carrier reported a loss of C$1.30 billion, compared with C$1.05 billion. Its shares rose 1.3% in early trading.

Hopes that travel restrictions would loosen in time for the peak summer travel season are fading as Canada grapples with a third wave of coronavirus infections.

Only Canadian citizens, residents and essential workers can enter the country. Those entering must complete a 14-day quarantine, and people entering by air must spend up to three days of the quarantine in a hotel, a measure Chief Executive Michael Rousseau called on the government to remove.

"The current mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals has proven ineffective. It should be eliminated," he told investors.

($1 = 1.2184 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Allison Lampert, Shreyasee Raj, Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:57aSterling shoots up after big U.S. jobs miss, UK election in focus
RE
10:56aAir Canada reports a wider loss as COVID-19 restrictions limit travel
RE
10:55aSudan passes second IMF review in step nearer debt relief - minister
RE
10:52aDARIN LAHOOD  : LaHood Introduces Digital Trade for Development Act
PU
10:49aCanada to Restart Advance Look at Employment Data Under Tighter Security
DJ
10:46aU.S. Chamber calls for end to $300-a-week jobless aid to ease labor shortage
RE
10:42aData shows waning COVID impact on U.S. jobs searches, White House's Boushey says
RE
10:38aIn Ethiopia, Financial Transparency Increases Citizen Engagement in Government Budgeting to Improve Local Services
PU
10:38aGOVERNMENT OF BAHAMAS  : Revenue uptick continues as economy slowly opens
PU
10:34aBANCO DE LA REPUBLICA DE COLOMBIA  : Read our most recent Monetary Policy Report - April 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Adidas, Etsy, Hammerson, Fox, Sun Life Financial...
2WTO vaccine waiver could take months to negotiate, faces opposition -experts
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Commencement of the subscription period for th..
4Square sails past profit estimates as bitcoin volumes surge
5BARCLAYS PLC : Activist Bramson abandons tussle with Barclays, selling stake

HOT NEWS