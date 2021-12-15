Log in
Air-Clenz Systems Announces “Return to the Office” Technology

12/15/2021 | 12:41pm EST
Revolutionary Computer Monitor With Air Purification to Capture and Clean Workspace Air Quickly, Effectively

Technology to be Demonstrated at Show Stoppers, During CES 2022

Air-Clenz Systems™ (Air-Clenz) will announce air purifying desktop computer monitors and laptops that make workplaces healthier and workers more productive, by quickly capturing and cleaning air to a 99.97% level free of COVID-19 and its variants, other viruses, pollutants, and contaminants.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005872/en/

The Air-Clenz(TM) Computer Monitor makes workplaces healthier and workers more productive by quickly capturing and cleaning air to a 99.97% level free of COVID-19 and its variants, other viruses, pollutants, and contaminants. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Air-Clenz(TM) Computer Monitor makes workplaces healthier and workers more productive by quickly capturing and cleaning air to a 99.97% level free of COVID-19 and its variants, other viruses, pollutants, and contaminants. (Photo: Business Wire)

The technology meets the needs of employers who desire a safe and healthy work environment as employees return to the office in 2022. Air-Clenz will introduce its Air-Clenz™ Computer Monitor at the Show Stoppers event on Jan. 5, during CES, in Las Vegas.

Key Highlights:

What: The patent pending Air-Clenz ventilation technology can be attached or built into desktop monitors and laptops to significantly improve workplace air quality. The technology quickly captures and cleans individuals’ exhaled breaths and room air within three feet of their face, and within seconds, lowering the risk of viral transmissions. Desktop monitors and laptops are positioned perfectly in relation to a user for the quick capture and cleaning of exhaled air before it disperses into the workplace environment.

Where: Table TBD, Show Stoppers, (Wynn Hotel, Crystal Ballroom)

When: Jan. 5, 6-10 p.m. Pacific Time

Why:

  • As people return to offices in 2022, employers need to take tangible steps to ensure a healthy work environment.
  • Existing HVAC ventilation systems are not designed to quickly capture viruses.
  • Research studies link better air quality to improved health, productivity, performance, and attendance of employees

Interview Opportunities: Air-Clenz executives and members of its Scientific Advisory Board are available for interviews prior to CES, as well as at Show Stoppers.

Air-Clenz Systems, based in Atlanta, Ga., was launched by success-proven inventors, scientists, and collaboration partners attempting to solve major global challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with an eye to benefiting the global population at large.


