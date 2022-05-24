Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Air France-KLM launches 2.3 billion euro rights issue

05/24/2022 | 03:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Passengers wait at the Air France desk at Nice international airport

PARIS (Reuters) -Air France-KLM on Tuesday announced a 2.26-billion-euro ($2.41 billion) rights issue to existing shareholders to strengthen its balance sheet and further repay French state aid as the airline industry clambers out of a two-year COVID crisis.

The second capital hike in as many years brings Europe's second largest airline by revenue closer to repaying government pandemic support and meeting European Union conditions for participating in any future airline sector consolidation.

European airlines are experiencing a surge in ticket sales clouded by fears of a recession triggered by inflation and the war in Ukraine.

CEO Ben Smith said the widely anticipated move was part of efforts to "strengthen our financial autonomy" and regain strategic and operational flexibility.

"As the recovery continues and our economic performance recovers...we want to be in a position to seize any opportunity in a changing aviation sector and to be able to accelerate our environmental commitments," he said in a statement.

Air France-KLM shares fell 6% in early trading.

Italy is looking for bids for ITA Airways, the successor to Alitalia, with likely bidders including a consortium led by U.S. private equity fund Certares and involving Air France-KLM, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

Air France-KLM declined comment on ITA on Tuesday.

In 2020, Air France-KLM received 10.4 billion euros in loans backed by France and the Netherlands.

Air France-KLM said in February it planned to raise up to 4 billion euros.

Under the latest planned rights issue, the French and Dutch states, the airline group's largest shareholders, plan to participate and keep their holdings unchanged, the company said.

Airline partners China Eastern Airlines and Delta Air Lines will see their stakes reduced, however.

Air France-KLM also confirmed a goal of reducing the ratio of net debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to around 2.0-2.5 by 2023.

The rights issue will run from May 27 to June 9 at 1.17 euros per new share or 3 new shares per existing share and will allow the group to repay some bonds and strengthen its balance sheet, the statement said.

Proceeds will be used to repay deeply subordinated bonds issued in April 2021 and held by the French state.

The plan also makes room for French shipping company CMA CGM to become a core shareholder in Air France-KLM after the two firms announced a tie-up in the freight sector last week.

CMA has committed to subscribe for up to 400 million euros' worth of shares, capping its new shareholding at 9%.

China Eastern and Delta are participating on a "cash neutral" basis by selling part of their rights to CMA and using only the proceeds from that deal to take part in the issue, Air France-KLM said.

($1 = 0.9376 euros)

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jason Neely)

By Tim Hepher


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -4.81% 4.131 Real-time Quote.12.30%
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED -0.22% 4.59 End-of-day quote.-11.05%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:08aAir France-KLM launches 2.3 billion euro rights issue
RE
03:05aTaliban to sign agreement with UAE to cooperate on airport operations
RE
03:04aBiden says no change to U.S. "strategic ambiguity" on Taiwan
RE
02:59aS.Korea shares fall as Snap sell-off stokes growth concerns
RE
02:59aMeat producer Cranswick maintains 2023 outlook on tight check on costs
RE
02:58aMORNING BID-I know what you'll do this summer
RE
02:56aFTSE 100 Seen Lower With PMI Data in Focus
DJ
02:54aBiden says no change to U.S. "strategic ambiguity" on Taiwan
RE
02:53aSouth Korea to call at Davos for COVID aid for North - envoy
RE
02:48aQuad countries, including India, shared Ukraine concerns, Japan's Kishida says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia expands private wireless capabilities and industrial device portf..
2Samsung to invest $356 billion over five years in strategic sectors
3U.S. appeals court rejects most of Florida social media law
4Progress on share buyback programme
5MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Receives a Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS