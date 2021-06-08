Air Freight Monthly Analysis - April 2021

Airlines based in Africa posted a fourth consecutive month of growth at or above 25% versus 2019. Indeed in April, their international CTKs rose by 30.6% compared to April 2019. This is mostly driven by CTKs

The stark performance of global air cargo volumes was also reflected in international CTKs, which grew 13.0% in April 2021 versus April 2019. SA CTKs also follow a steep upwards trend. Among the regions we track, Latin America remains the main underperformer, while Africa and North America grew the most (Chart 7).

As air cargo rates broadly follow the trend in load factors, they were up around 85% compared to April 2019 - but 3% below April 2020 (including fuel and other surcharges). Both rates and volumes carried are close to all-time high values, a strong positive for certain airlines.

flown on routes between Asia and Africa, which have not been significantly impacted by the pandemic.

North American airlines posted a 25.6% rise in their international CTKs in April 2021 versus April 2019, following a 16.9% gain in March. Airlines in the region have benefitted from the appetite of the US consumers for products manufactured in Asia. They have also been able to grow their market share on routes such as Nth-Sth America, owing to the large freighter fleets they have available.

Airlines registered in the Middle East, Europe and Asia posted growth performances that were more in line with the international total. But all three regions improved significantly in April compared to March with SA volumes on a robust upward trend, highlighting that the strength of air cargo is broad-based outside of Latin America.

International CTKs of airlines based in Latin America fell by 32.7% in April 2021 versus April 2019, in a stark contrast with the other regions. SA CTKs have not clearly progressed since the crisis first hit That being said, segment-based volumes on several routes in the region (Eur-Central Am, Nth-Sth Am) have performed well in April (Chart 8).

This emphasizes the difference between data based on the airlines' region of registration and data based on segments. In this specific instance, the bankruptcy procedures of some of the largest carriers in Latin America mean that they lost market shares to North American and European carriers. While there is still demand on routes to/from Latin America, less of it is being carried by airlines based in the region compared to prior to the crisis.

