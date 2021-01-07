Air Freight Monthly Analysis - November 2020

while manufacturing output PMIs were above 50 in most key economies, and up 8.3% year-on-year at the global level in November.

…and peak season shopping days saw strong sales…

November is typically one of the busiest months of the year for air cargo, due to shipments related to the start of the holiday season and important shopping events such as Black Friday and China's Singles' Day.

With the shift towards e-commerce seen during 2020, sales volumes during those events reached record- high levels (Chart 3). While this only represents online sales, overall retail sales for November were also up by roughly 5% in 2020 versus 2019, for both China and the US. This suggests that consumer demand healthy, at least in those two major economies.

Chart 3: Online sales, selected shopping events

Online sales by event, indexed to equal 100 in 2016

450 400 350 Singles' Day (China) 300 250 200 Black Friday (US) 150 Cyber Monday (US) 100 50 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

Source: IATA Economics using data from Adobe, Statista

New COVID cases have increased over the course of November in many regions, notably in Europe, the US and Latin America. This has led to renewed lockdowns and control measures, impacting economies and supply chains and limiting consumers spending.

That being said, in most cases, lockdowns are focused on services providers. This suggests that the main driver for the slowdown in the recovery of CTKs is the lack of available capacity. Indeed, global container throughput was up 6.3% year-on-year in November, while global goods trade was down only 1.1% in October (latest data point).

…but cargo capacity limits volumes carried…

Industry-wide available cargo tonne-kilometres (ACTKs) continued to improve at a modest pace, with the year-on-year (yoy) decline moving from 22.4% in October to an even 20.0% in November.

Bellyhold cargo capacity fell by 53.0% yoy in November, a robust gain from October (a 58.4% fall). While actual dedicated freighters ACTKs increased slightly, airlines were unable to match the increase in demand for the peak season due to limited fleet size and a number of specific operating issues such as

Air Cargo Market Analysis - November 2020