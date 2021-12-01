Air Freight Monthly Analysis - October 2021

The urgency of demand for air cargo, and the lack of capacity, mean that air cargo rates have been on the rise for four consecutive months. In October, SA rates

34.8 in October - further inviting firms to use air cargo to avoid receiving their goods too late.

Besides, supplier delivery times remain exceptionally high - the corresponding global purchasing managers' index (PMI), which is inverted, was at an all-time low of

Key year-end consumer events such as Christmas and Black Friday mean businesses need to ensure they have sufficient stocks of goods on hand. The US inventory-to-sales ratio, which was 8.8% below 2019 levels in October, indicates that many firms do not have those stocks, giving them incentives to turn to air freight to rapidly meet demand. Even if demand was to fall after those events, firms would still need to restock (Chart 3).

CTKs have now overperformed global goods trade for nine consecutive months, on account of favourable supply chain dynamics and as is typical during economic upturns. This is likely to continue over the next few months for several reasons.

including surcharges rose by 3.3% month-on-month, and were above the May 2020 peak. Despite this, air cargo remains affordable in historical perspective compared to container shipping, as has been the case since the start of 2021.

To sum up, although manufacturing activity and trade are slowing, they remain resilient so far. Besides, air cargo still has strong arguments in its favour compared to other modes of transport, which is why it currently overperforms global goods trade, despite capacity issues and rising cargo rates.

Global cargo capacity improved again in October…

There was a second consecutive month of strong gains in air cargo capacity in October, as industry-wide available cargo tonne-kilometres (ACTKs) were 7.2% below October 2019 levels in October 2021. In September, the fall versus 2019 had been at 8.8% (12.5% in August).

In SA terms, there was a 1.3% month-on-month increase in global ACTKs in October, largely driven by improvements in Asia Pacific (4.7%) and Europe (2.0%). This is likely to have contributed to the solid performance of CTKs in October.

The upswing in capacity in the past two months was entirely driven by ACTKs onboard passenger aircraft - 'preighters' included. The fall compared to pre-crisis level reduced from 37.9% in August to 30.7% in October (Chart 4).

pushing load factors down

The improvement in ACTKs led to a modest easing of the industry-wide cargo load factor (CLF), which was at 56.1% in October 2021, 8.5 percentage points (ppts) above October 2019 levels. The difference with pre- crisis levels had been at 9.1 ppts in September. SA CLF also dropped by 0.7 ppts, the second consecutive decline. The international CLF was at 64.1% in October, in line with October 2020 (Chart 5).

2