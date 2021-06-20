Air Fryer Prime Day Deals 2021: Early Cuisinart, Ninja, Instant, Philips & More Sales Identified by Saver Trends

Here’s a list of all the best early air fryer deals for Prime Day 2021, including the latest offers on best-selling Cuisinart, Ninja & Instant air fryer ovens. View the full range of deals listed below.
Best air fryer deals:
Save up to 25% on air fryers from Ninja, Instant Pot, and Philips at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices of the Ninja 4-in-1 Air Fryer, Instant Vortex, Philips Airfryer Twin TurboStar, and more
Save up to 29% on top-rated air fryer ovens from Cuisinart, Cosori, and Ninja at Amazon - check out the best deals on best-selling Cuisinart TOA-60, COSORI Smart 12-in-1, and Ninja Foodi XL air fryer ovens
Save up to 22% on a wide range of Ninja air fryers and air fryer ovens at Amazon - check live prices on the classic Ninja AF101 Air Fryer as well as the Ninja Foodi Basket Air Fryer and Ninja Foodi Air Fryer Oven
Save up to $100 on a selection of air fryers from Philips Kitchen Appliances at Amazon - click the link to see the latest prices of models from the Philips Air Fryer Essential and Air Fryer Premium collections
Save up to 17% on a wide range of Instant Pot Vortex air fryers at Amazon - check the latest deals on Instant Pot Vortex air fryer series plus the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid and other air fryer accessories
Save up to 38% on Cuisinart air fryers and air fryer ovens at Amazon - check the latest prices of the Cuisinart Compact Air Fryer, Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, and more
Foodies love cooking with an air fryer not only because it’s convenient but also because it’s healthier. There are a lot of air fryer and air fryer oven brands in the market today but not all are created the same. For example, the Ninja Air Fryer does not only air fry but can also dehydrate, roast, and reheat food. Philips Digital Twin TurboStar is another versatile air fryer that includes fat reduction technology. As for air fryer ovens, the Instant Vortex Plus and Cuisinart AFR-25 are worthy options. Both air fryer ovens are big enough to roast whole chickens.
