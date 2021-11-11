Air Liquide Awarded the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion by the U.S. Department of Labor

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is a recognition of Air Liquide’s commitment to actively recruiting veteran talent and proudly employing our nation’s heroes

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who are strongly committed to recruit, employ, and retain veterans. As a recipient of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award, Air Liquide was recognized and honored by the U.S. Secretary of Labor, Martin J. Walsh, during today’s virtual award ceremony. In addition, Air Liquide earned the gold award as a large employer.

Air Liquide joins hundreds of other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who are dedicated to hiring veterans and ensuring a growth plan is set in place for individuals to utilize skills learned from their military service. To receive the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award, an employer must meet rigorous veteran employment and integration assistance criteria ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources such as leadership programming, dedicated human resources, pay compensation, and tuition assistance programs. Air Liquide’s efforts to meet these objectives resulted in receiving this year’s award.

Sue Ellerbusch, Chief Executive Officer, Air Liquide USA LLC and Group Executive Committee Member, said: “As we honor our Veterans today, please know that you are remembered every day of the year. Leadership takes many forms. Volunteering to serve our country is one of them. Thank you for your service.”

Air Liquide congratulates our employees on this outstanding achievement! To our veterans, Air Liquide would like to thank you all for your service and leadership. For more information on the HIRE Vets Medallion Award, visit HIREVets.gov.

Air Liquide in the United States Air Liquide employs more than 20,000 people in the U.S. in more than 1,300 locations and plant facilities including a world-class R&D center. The company offers industrial and medical gases, technologies and related services to a wide range of customers in energy, petrochemical, industrial, electronics and healthcare markets. www.airliquide.com/USA

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 78 countries with approximately 64,500 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability - with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to more than 20 billion euros in 2020. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

