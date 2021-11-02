Log in
Air Liquide Launches a Capital Increase Reserved for Employees

11/02/2021 | 12:46pm EDT
Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) announces a share capital increase reserved for eligible employees of Group companies that have adhered to the France Share Purchase Plan (FSPP) or the International Group Share Purchase Plan (IGSPP), as well as to early retirees and retirees who have retained assets in the FSPP.

This share offering, which forms part of the Group’s policy to develop employee share ownership, will cover more than seventy countries, on condition that the required authorizations are obtained in some of these countries. Air Liquide aims to further associate its employees to the Group’s development and its performance over the long term.

The subscription price for the shares has been set at €141.53, corresponding to the average of the opening trading prices for the Air Liquide share on Euronext Paris over the twenty trading days prior to October 30, 2021, the date of the decision by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer adopting the definitive dates of the subscription period and the subscription price, reduced by a discount of 20% and rounded up to the immediately higher euro cent. This price will not apply in the United States, where a different subscription price has been set in accordance with the applicable local regulations.

The transaction will concern a maximum of 1,100,000 shares with a par value of €5.5 each, representing a maximum nominal amount of €6,050,000.

The subscription period will run from November 8, 2021 at 9 a.m. (Paris time) until noon (Paris time) on November 18, 2021.

The new shares will be immediately identical to the existing shares and benefit from the same rights. In particular, they will grant entitlement to any dividend distribution of which payment is decided after their creation. Admission of these shares for trading on the Euronext Paris market, on the same quotation line as the existing shares (ISIN code: FR0000120073), will be requested as soon as possible after completion of the share capital increase.

The new shares will be registered in a direct registered share account and subject to a lock-up period of 5 years, except in the event of early release as provided for by the applicable regulations in France and in participating countries.

Specific information regarding international

This press release does not constitute an offer for sale or an invitation to purchase Air Liquide shares. In the countries where the applicable regulations require the granting of authorizations or the completion of filings, information or other formalities carried out, the employees concerned will only be able to subscribe for the offer if the authorizations have been obtained or the formalities completed within the required deadlines.

The securities described in this document have not been, and will not be registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and may only be offered or sold in the United States within the scope of transactions which do not require any registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 78 countries with approximately 64,500 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability - with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to more than 20 billion euros in 2020. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com
Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS