Air Liquide Recognized by the CDP as One of the Best-Performing Companies in the Fight Against Climate Change

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) has been awarded by the CDP, formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project, a non-profit organization that evaluates companies on their environmental action, an “A-” rating in both categories of climate change and water management. This recognizes the “Leadership level” of the Group’s commitment to the environment, including some of the most ambitious sustainability objectives in its sector.

As a leader in environmental stewardship, Air Liquide is implementing actions and policies aligned with its sustainability objectives announced March 23, 2021. On that date, the Group unveiled an ambitious goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050, with two intermediary milestones in 2025 and 2035. It is committed to start reducing its absolute CO 2 emissions around 2025 and to reach a 33% decrease of its scope 1 & 2 CO 2 emissions by 2035 vs. a 2020 baseline. The Group’s global approach combines action on its own assets, for its customers and in developing low-carbon ecosystems.

This is fully embedded in Air Liquide's strategy and in the Group’s investment decisions. Most notable is Air Liquide’s development in hydrogen energy and biomethane markets, and its leadership in innovation of sustainable solutions. In particular, the Group is committed to at least triple its turnover in hydrogen in order to reach more than 6 billion euros by 2035. It will reach that goal by investing approximately 8 billion euros in the low-carbon hydrogen supply chain and by contributing to the development of a low-carbon hydrogen ecosystem for the industry and clean mobility.

Air Liquide’s leadership in environmental action is captured within its 2021 CDP rating. This yearly process of extra-financial rating and disclosure of data through the CDP is recognized as a reference in terms of corporate environmental transparency. The CDP requests information on environmental impacts from the world’s largest companies on behalf of over 590 institutional investor signatories with a combined US$110 trillion in assets and 200+ major purchasers with over US$5.5 trillion in procurement spend. Air Liquide’s responses to the 2021 CDP questionnaire are freely available on the CDP website.

Fabienne Lecorvaisier, Executive Vice President, in charge of Sustainable Development, Public and International Affairs as well as the supervision of the Social Programs and the General Secretariat, said : “ Air Liquide is proud to be recognized among the companies leading the way in the fight against climate change by a worldwide reference such as the CDP. Our approach to contribute to the emergence of a sustainable society is global. Air Liquide has developed a wide array of innovative solutions that can contribute to reducing its own environmental footprint but also that of its clients and of society at large. ”

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 78 countries with approximately 64,500 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability - with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to more than 20 billion euros in 2020. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

