Air Liquide : Successfully Launches a 500 Million Euros Long Term Bond Issuance

09/13/2021 | 01:21pm EDT
Main characteristics are as follows:

  • Amount: €500 million
  • Issuer: Air Liquide Finance, guaranteed by L’Air Liquide SA
  • Settlement: September 20, 2021
  • Maturity: September 20, 2033 (12 years)
  • Format: Fixed rate, repayment at maturity
  • Coupon: 0.375% p.a.

 

Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) has successfully launched a 500 million euros bond issue dedicated to the refinancing of its September 2021 bond maturity and to the sustainable financing of the Group’s long term growth, all of this under very competitive conditions.

This transaction, significantly oversubscribed by investors, was executed under the Group's Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme. With this issuance, Air Liquide is raising €500 million with a 12-year maturity at a yield of 0.390%.

This issue will be rated « A » by Standard & Poor’s and « A3 » by Moody’s.

Jérôme Pelletan, Chief Financial Officer, commented: “Air Liquide is taking advantage of favorable market conditions to refinance its bond maturities and to finance over the long term its sustainable growth in its numerous businesses. The good conditions in which the Group has realized this bond issue illustrate the recognition by the investors, and recently by the credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s, of the continuous strengthening of the Group's balance sheet notably since the Airgas acquisition in 2016. It complements the first green bond issue we made in May to more specifically finance and refinance several sustainable projects, in particular in hydrogen, biogas and oxygen.”

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 78 countries with approximately 64,500 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability - with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to more than 20 billion euros in 2020. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com
Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup


© Business Wire 2021
