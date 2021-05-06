Air Methods Announces New Base in Hartford, Wis.

Hartford, Wis., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeNet Inc, a division of Air Methods, announced that LifeNet 3-2 will now be based at the Hartford Municipal Airport. The new base location will ensure residents in the Hartford region and surrounding areas will have access to air medical services--resulting in quicker response times for emergent and trauma situations.

Air medical services provide essential and lifesaving services throughout the country. During missions, LifeNet’s highly skilled medical teams care for patients with lifesaving interventions. LifeNet crews are trained to provide trauma care after an accident and can administer clot-busting medications that must be given shortly after a major stroke to significantly improve outcomes. With the continued consolidation of hospitals and the trend towards centers with specialized heart or neurological care, the clinical support and speed of missions is critical to giving patients the best possible outcomes.

The decision to open a base in Hartford comes after an extensive review of the local needs. Recognizing the regional growth in this area, Air Methods and local community and hospital leaders identified the need for the additional air medical services.

“We are regularly reviewing the best distribution of our services to support communities with the best possible emergency medical options,” stated Sam Nepple, Director of Base Integration at Air Methods. “LifeNet’s commitment to this region reflects a desire to always provide citizens with the best opportunity to reach trauma care within the critical golden hour and to help reduce response times during other life-threatening emergencies.”

LifeNet will provide air medical services 24/7/365 to the Hartford region and surrounding communities. The base will be staffed by 12 crew members, including pilots, flight nurses, flight paramedics and mechanics, and it will operate an EC135 helicopter.

“As an in-network provider in Wisconsin with a robust patient advocacy team to help patients navigate post-flight insurance requirements, it is our goal to keep our patients’ out-of-pocket expenses low,” said Lydia Oppen, Midwest Account Executive of Air Methods. “And we do this, unlike many other air medical companies, without ever requiring or asking anyone to purchase air medical memberships, which are both an unnecessary and unregulated expense for any Wisconsin.”

