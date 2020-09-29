Air Passenger Monthly Analysis - August 2020

showing some gain in international RPKs. However, the weekly flight data show that the market's upward trend was reversed recently (Chart 2).

Key demand drivers continue to show mixed results

Developments in key drivers of air travel demand have been mixed. Q2 GDP results confirmed the severe impact of the pandemic on global economic backdrop. World economy contracted by ~9% year-on-year in the second quarter, about three times faster fall than in the 'worst' quarter of the Global Financial Crisis. Moreover, unemployment rates remain elevated in many countries.

On a more positive note, some more timely leading indicators of business activity show that economic activity has been recovering since late Q2 as lockdowns eased and businesses resumed. Global business sentiment (measured by composite Purchaser Manager's Index) rebounded from the through in April (Chart 3). Retail sales - a proxy for consumer spending - have increased compared with a year ago in some of the key air travel markets including the US, Euro Area and China.

Chart 3: Business confidence (monthly data from composite PMIs) and consumer confidence

Indexed, Jan 2019 = 100 101 110 Global business 100 confidence 100 90 99 80 70 98 Consumer 60 confidence 50 (OECD) 97 Mar-19 Jul-19Aug-19Sep-19 Mar-20 Jul-20 40 Jan-19 Feb-19 Apr-19 May-19 Jun-19 Oct-19Nov-19 Dec-19Jan-20Feb-20 Apr-20May-20Jun-20 Aug-20

Source: IATAEconomics using data from Markit and Thomson Reuters Datastream

However, the rebound in economic activity - which was historically one of the leading indicators of air travel demand - will have limited impact on passenger volumes unless the pandemic is contained. Widespread reliable testing will be one of the crucial factors for growth in passenger volumes in the near- term before the vaccine is developed and distributed. However, for now there is still some uncertainty if the tests are available in sufficient amount.

According to the latest IATA's passenger survey, willingness to fly remains low. More than half of the respondents plans to travel no sooner than in six months (Chart 4). The risk of compulsory quarantine at destination is one of the key deterrents; 83% of the respondents indicated that they will not travel if there is chance of quarantine after arrival.

Air Passenger Market Analysis - August 2020