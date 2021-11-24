Air Purifier Black Friday Deals 2021: Dyson, Blueair & More Air Purifier Sales Listed by Retail Fuse

Here’s our list of the top air purifier deals for Black Friday, including discounts on highly rated HEPA air purifiers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Air Purifier deals:
Save up to 44% on a wide range of air purifiers at Walmart - click the link for live deals on top-rated air purifiers & ionizers
Save up to 58% on Dyson air purifiers at Walmart - get the latest deals on Dyson air purifiers and filters
Save up to 45% on air purifiers from top brands at Wayfair.com - check the latest savings on air purifiers with HEPA filter and UV sanitizer from Dyson, Carrier, GermGuardian, and more
Save up to 42% on Dyson air purifiers at Wayfair.com - click the link for live prices of Dyson air purifiers with 360-degree filtration system, Air Multiplier technology, and 70-degree oscillation
Save up to $105 on award-winning air purifiers & ionizers at Amazon.com - with more deals on top-rated home & office air purifiers
Save up to $330 on air purifiers at Target.com - get the best deals on air purifiers with anti-allergen filters including bacteria, dust mite debris, gasses & more
Save up to 40% on Blueair purifiers at Walmart - shop the latest deals on a wide range of Blueair purifiers which feature HEPASilent, particle sensor, particle and carbon filters and more
Save up to 57% on best-selling HEPA air purifiers at Walmart - find the latest prices of HEPA air purifiers from top brands like Honeywell, Envion & GermGuardian
Save up to 36% on LEVOIT air purifiers at Walmart - check the latest savings on purifiers from LV, Vista, Core and other LEVOIT series
Save up to $310 on best-selling Dyson air purifiers at Amazon.com - check deals of the latest Dyson air purifiers, including Dyson’s Pure Cool Link desk purifiers and purifier fans
Save up to $239 on anti-bacterial air purifiers at Amazon.com - click the link for more great deals on Anti-bacterial air purifiers for a healthy air at home
Save up to 33% on air purifiers at HomeDepot.com - find new deals on purifiers from Blueair, Honeywell, LG Electronics and other brands
