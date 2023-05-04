Reuters witnesses heard gunfire and repeated heavier explosions near the city centre just after 8 p.m.

One witness said a drone was seen going down in an area near Dynamo soccer stadium and the bank of the Dnipro River -- just outside the city centre.

Local authorities declared an alert for both the capital and the surrounding area and anti-aircraft units went into operation.

The gunfire and explosions went on for about 20 minutes.

