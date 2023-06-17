(Corrects number of deaths in headline to 17 (not 15)

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudanese health authorities said 17 people including five children were killed in an air strike in southern Khartoum on Saturday.

"Yarmouk district was targeted with an air strike and early estimates refer to the killing of 17 people with five children amongst them and the destruction of 25 homes," the health department of the Sudanese capital said in a post on its Facebook page.

(This story has been corrected to change the number of deaths to 17 in the headline)

(Reporting by Omar Abdel-Razek and Nafisa El Tahir, editing by Mark Heinrich)