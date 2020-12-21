Air traffic agency sees major impact from UK travel shutdown

PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Europe faces a "significant
impact" to its air transport corridors after several nations cut
transport links with Britain over fears of a new coronavirus
strain, the Eurocontrol air traffic control agency warned on
Monday.
"We’ll see a significant impact on the network as a result
of the new variant in the UK," Director General Eamonn Brennan
wrote on Twitter, adding there had been 900 daily flights
between Monday and Saturday last week between the UK and the 27
countries of the European Union.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Hugh Lawson)