Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Air traffic agency sees major impact from UK travel shutdown

12/21/2020 | 06:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Europe faces a "significant impact" to its air transport corridors after several nations cut transport links with Britain over fears of a new coronavirus strain, the Eurocontrol air traffic control agency warned on Monday.

"We’ll see a significant impact on the network as a result of the new variant in the UK," Director General Eamonn Brennan wrote on Twitter, adding there had been 900 daily flights between Monday and Saturday last week between the UK and the 27 countries of the European Union. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:38aChina regulator tightens guideline on biological products, including vaccines
RE
06:37aFACTBOX-Europe's plans to vaccinate against COVID-19
RE
06:31aSacklers cited fear of OxyContin lawsuits before transferring $10 billion from their company, documents show
RE
06:29aSoutheast Asia travel app Traveloka weighs public listing options
RE
06:25aAir traffic agency sees major impact from UK travel shutdown
RE
06:23aFiat Chrysler, PSA win EU antitrust okay for $38 billion merger
RE
06:23aIndian court dismisses Future Group's plea against Amazon
RE
06:20aWalmart unveils new product return service
RE
06:19aVietnam says to meet U.S. trade officials, talks 'extremely important'
RE
06:19aVietnam says to meet U.S. trade officials, talks 'extremely important'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brexit clouds airline ownership as Spanish-led fix rebuffed
2ACCOR : Air France KLM, Getlink shares slide as Europe closes doors to UK on COVID fears
3Shell to write down assets again, taking cuts to more than $22 billion
4Tesla's Elon Musk asks about converting "large transactions" to bitcoin
5NESTE OYJ : NESTE OYJ : Corporation - Managers' Transactions, Mäki-Kala (disposal)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ