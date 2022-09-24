Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Air traffic controllers suspend strike in West and Central Africa

09/24/2022 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DAKAR (Reuters) -A 48-hour strike by air traffic controllers in West and Central Africa has been suspended, their union said on Saturday.

The strike, which started on Friday, has disrupted flights across the region and left hundreds of passengers stranded at airports on Saturday.

The Union of Air Traffic Controllers' Unions (USYCAA), which called the wildcat strike, said in a statement it decided suspend its strike notice for 10 days immediately so as to allow for negotiations.

"Air traffic services will be provided in all air spaces and airports managed by ASECNA from today Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 1200 GMT," the statement said.

The controllers work under the Agency for Aerial Navigation Safety in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA).

(Reporting by Ngouda Dione in Dakar, Amindeh Blaise Atabong in Yaounde, Loucoumane Coulibaly in Abidjan and Alice Lawson in Lome; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -3.21% 401.29 Real-time Quote.-22.15%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -4.42% 129.83 Real-time Quote.-22.41%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:06aBuyout firm BPEA weighs $7-$8 bln merger of two portfolio companies - Bloomberg
RE
10:01aAir traffic controllers suspend strike in West and Central Africa
RE
09:19aCredit Suisse aims for stronger franchise from global review - memo
RE
09:00aChina bond funds restrict inflows as investors pile in to take shelter
RE
08:28aFrench MPs want inquiry into alleged Russian party financing
RE
07:35aOil India sees 'healthy' profit in September qtr despite windfall tax
RE
07:33aPhilippines braces for tropical storm approaching northern provinces
RE
07:32aQatarEnergy signs deal with TotalEnergies for North Field South expansion
RE
07:20aTanzania central bank to reduce liquidity to tackle inflation
RE
07:12aLandslide sweeps away road in Japan typhoon
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Some investors backing out of SPAC merging with Trump's media firm
2China bond funds restrict inflows as investors pile in to take shelter
3UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE-ON SEPT 21-22, RUSSIA STRUCK PECHENIHY…
4Petrobras : on Route 3 Integrated Project
5Credit Suisse aims for stronger franchise from global review - memo

HOT NEWS