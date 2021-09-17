Air transport kept growth trend in July

In July 2021, there was a movement of 2.8 million passengers at national airports and the movement of freight and mail totalled 16.5 thousand tonnes (+116.1% and +71.9%, vis-à-vis July 2020, respectively).

Compared to July 2019, the movement of passengers at national airports decreased by 55.8% and the movement of freight and mail reduced by 10.3%.

Between January and July 2021, France was the main country of origin and destination of flights, followed, with a significantly smaller volume of passengers, by the United Kingdom and Germany.