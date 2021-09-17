Log in
Air transport kept growth trend in July

09/17/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Summary

In July 2021, there was a movement of 2.8 million passengers at national airports and the movement of freight and mail totalled 16.5 thousand tonnes (+116.1% and +71.9%, vis-à-vis July 2020, respectively).
Compared to July 2019, the movement of passengers at national airports decreased by 55.8% and the movement of freight and mail reduced by 10.3%.
Between January and July 2021, France was the main country of origin and destination of flights, followed, with a significantly smaller volume of passengers, by the United Kingdom and Germany.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 10:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS