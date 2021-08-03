Log in
AirClass : 1-on-1 Upgrades Its Teacher Team to Offer High-Quality Teaching

08/03/2021 | 01:00am EDT
AirClass 1-on-1 upgraded its teacher team in some key areas, such as optimization of screening, training, evaluation, teaching and other management sections. Furthermore, teachers are furnished with the AI teaching assistant system to help them tailor study schemes for students through learning situation tracking, portrait depiction, and intelligent information push, among other technologies, with an aim to improve the effect of personalized teaching and learning.

At present, millions of British students are affected by the rampant COVID-19 pandemic. A latest study shows that 2 million pupils in Britain have only finished a small amount of their homework, or have not done their homework at all, and 4 million pupils do not keep regular contact with their teachers. AirClass 1-on-1 online classes can effectively set up a study bridge for the teachers and students, which is safer amid the pandemic. Through 1-on-1 tutoring, the teacher can pertinently resolve the difficulties students encounter in the learning process.

Founded in 2014, London-based AirClass 1-on-1 is a global education institution dedicated to online tutoring, with over 500,000 fee-paying students. With an independent full-discipline teaching and research team, AirClass 1-on-1 trains all teachers in a uniform manner on what they teach in class and supervises the quality of teaching in all classes. According to AirClass 1-on-1, 1-on-1 teaching fully concentrating on children is the best way to help students enjoy studying and to cultivate their learning capability.

All AirClass 1-on-1 teachers are from prestigious British universities such as Oxford University and Cambridge University, and the admission rate of teachers into AirClass 1-on-1 is only 7.8% after various levels of strict checks and screening. All teachers must receive unified training and pass the assessment before teaching. In addition to high requirements on the academic knowledge of the applicants, AirClass 1-on-1 also considers whether they are compassionate enough to have emotional resonance with students, and whether they are humorous enough to create a relaxing classroom atmosphere.

Derek, a newbie to AirClass 1-on-1 online class, achieved much higher results than usual in exams after a few months of study. “AirClass 1-on-1 makes me concentrate on my study, and it is a feeling I’ve never had before. I can ask teachers at any time about my confusions and get answers immediately. Above all, the teacher will give me appropriate suggestions to make progress, which makes me very happy," he said excitedly.

What are important on the growing path of children include not only their talent and efforts, but the attention and guidance from teachers. AirClass 1-on-1 can truly understand children, discover their strength and individuality, and then offer them professional development suggestions. Moreover, it helps children get fond of learning, and enjoy the happiness from knowledge growth and horizon expansion.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS