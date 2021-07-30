AirClass : Launches a One-on-One Smart Learning System

Recently, AirClass, a British online education company, announced the launch of a one-on-one smart learning system. The system integrates intelligent technologies like data tracking, students’ learning situation analysis, precise matching and optimized calibration with one-on-one online teaching mode to provide a one-stop personalized solution. Sources say that AirClass has built a completely intelligent teaching system to enable AI interactive teaching.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues spreading in the United Kingdom, online education has become the preferred option among British students. London-based AirClass is a global education institution that is focused on one-on-one online tutoring, with over 500,000 paid students in total, and offers all-discipline tutoring on SATs | GCSE | A-level courses.

With an independent teaching and research team covering all disciplines, AirClass trains all teachers in a uniform manner on what they teach in class and supervises the teaching quality in all classes. Furthermore, all AirClass teachers are from prestigious British universities like Oxford University and Cambridge University, and the admission rate of teachers into AirClass is only 7.8% after various levels of strict checks and screening. In addition to high requirements on applicants’ academic knowledge, AirClass also considers whether they are compassionate enough to have emotional resonance with students, and whether they are humorous enough to create a superior classroom atmosphere.

It’s learned that the one-on-one model adopted by AirClass is extremely personalized. Tutoring one child, the teacher can work out study plans according to his/her learning ability, habits, interest, and learning objective, and resolve all problems the child runs into in study. 91% of the students having studied with AirClass for over three months have seen significant improvement in their academic performance.

