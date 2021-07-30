Log in
AirClass : online one-on-one tutoring launches “elite companion” teaching program amid COVID-19 pandemic

07/30/2021 | 10:31am EDT
On July 30, 2021, AirClass one-on-one online tutoring officially launched the “elite companion” teaching program to provide online teaching services for students unable to attend regular classes due to the pandemic. According to data released by the British Department for Education, so far some 47,200 students have been confirmed to get infected with coronavirus, 34,800 are not able to attend classes as their schools are shut down due to the pandemic, and 934,000 are quarantining themselves at home as they’ve contacted with confirmed COVID-19 patients in or outside school. In this context, AirClass teaching program can build a large team of excellent teachers to help students get superior learning experience through online one-on-one tutoring.

Founded in 2014, London-based AirClass is a global education institution focused on one-on-one online tutoring. With over 500,000 fee-paying students in total, it has outstanding teaching and research teams and curriculum content to guarantee teaching quality.

Online teaching has become a convenient, efficient way of teaching. To ensure good effect in class, AirClass has established a team of teachers from famous colleges and universities. Sources say that all AirClass teachers are from prestigious British universities like Oxford University and Cambridge University, and the admission rate of teachers into AirClass is only 7.8% after various levels of strict checks and screening. All teachers must receive unified training and pass the assessment before teaching. In addition to high requirements on teachers’ academic knowledge, AirClass also considers whether they are passionate and compassionate enough to have emotional resonance with students, and whether they are humorous enough to create an excellent classroom atmosphere.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS