AirFuel Alliance : Announces "The Future of Wireless Charging" Panel at CCNC in Conjunction with CES 2021

BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AirFuel™ Alliance , a global coalition of companies advancing universal standards and broad adoption of wireless power technologies, is partnering with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers ( IEEE ) to bring together a panel of experts on wireless power at the Consumer Communications and Networking Conference ( CCNC ) to be hosted virtually from January 9-12, 2021.

Held in conjunction with the International Consumer Electronics Show ( CES® 2021 ), the world's largest trade show on consumer technology, the IEEE Consumer Communications and Networking Conference is a major annual international event organized with the objective of bringing together researchers, developers, and practitioners from academia and industry working across all areas of consumer communications and networking.

Sharing details on the upcoming virtual panel discussion, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, President of AirFuel Alliance and Panel Moderator said, "We have assembled an illustrious panel that includes seven leading experts in wireless power technology. I look forward to exploring the state of the industry and addressing the vast opportunities that exist to innovate and overcome obstacles we face as we change consumer's experience for the better."

"The Future of Wireless Charging" Panel at CCNC will be hosted on Monday, January 11th, 2021 from 12:00-1:30 pm ET.

Representing both business enterprise and academia across all segments of the wireless power supply chain, the slate of panelists includes:

Alex Lidow, Founder and CEO of EPC, and an AirFuel Alliance Board member and panelist, shared, "Our conversation will tackle issues often avoided in the wireless power community such as safety concerns, efficiency, rapid charging challenges, the complexity of system design, and what to expect 5 or even 10 years from now. We know that the market is looking for a seamless, fast, and reliable wireless power experience that has yet to manifest, and we look forward to offering a 'behind the scenes' view of the advances that are coming soon."

CCNC program content, including "The Future of Wireless Charging" panel, will be virtually accessible. Interested parties can register to attend or learn more at airfuel.org .

About AirFuel™ Alliance

AirFuel™ Alliance is a global coalition of innovative companies who are committed to a world where we can power up without plugging in. The Alliance develops universal standards for leading edge wireless power technologies and accelerates their adoption by building a global, interoperable wireless power ecosystem supported by eco-friendly infrastructure through approved specifications and testing protocols. AirFuel™ Resonant and AirFuel™ RF technologies enable rapid charging of multiple devices simultaneously and free of cords. For more information visit www.airfuel.org .

