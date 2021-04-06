Airbus Ventures : Commends Quantum Computing Leader, IonQ, Inc., on Upcoming Public Debut

Airbus Ventures congratulates IonQ, Inc. on its prospective milestone merger with dMY Technology Group, Inc. III. With this merger, IonQ will become the world’s first publicly traded pure-play hardware and software company in the quantum computing space.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005388/en/

IonQ System Enclosure (Source: Erin Scott, IonQ).

“This merger accelerates IonQ’s clearly defined and scalable roadmap,” said Peter Chapman, CEO & President of IonQ. “Airbus Ventures, a key IonQ investor, has been a guiding force in the exploration of quantum’s cross-industrial benefits. One of those industries is aerospace, in which quantum may help improve aircraft design, identify new manufacturing materials, or optimize flight traffic. We are excited about the possibilities.”

Based on 25 years of pioneering research, IonQ’s unique trapped-ion approach combines superior computing performance, precise qubit replication, optical networkability, and highly-optimized algorithms to create quantum computers that are scalable and powerful, and that will support a broad array of applications.

“Airbus Ventures is delighted to continue to support and be part of this important next chapter for IonQ,” affirmed Thomas d’Halluin, Airbus Ventures Managing Partner. “As IonQ scales the power of its quantum computing systems, we’re on the brink of solving intricately complex challenges beyond the current capabilities of even the world’s most powerful supercomputers. This presents critical opportunities for industrial sectors including commercial aerospace and green energy production, and importantly, for tackling the global challenges of sustainability.”

By 2023, IonQ plans to develop modular quantum computers small enough to be networked together, which could pave the way for broad quantum advantage by 2025.

About IonQ, Inc.

Founded in 2015 by Chris Monroe and Jungsang Kim at the University of Maryland and Duke University, IonQ is developing quantum computers designed to solve the world’s most complex problems, and transform business, society, and the planet for the better. Currently, access to IonQ’s quantum computing is available through both Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Amazon Braket and Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and also to select customers via IonQ’s own cloud service. To learn more, visit: https://ionq.com.

About Airbus Ventures

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in Toulouse and Tokyo, Airbus Ventures is a fast-moving, early-stage venture capital company that independently funds and supports startups impacting the aerospace industry. Airbus Ventures has helped aspiring innovators reach new dimensions of achievement since 2015. To learn more, visit: https://airbusventures.vc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005388/en/