Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Airbus and Dassault agree joint FCAS fighter proposal

04/02/2021 | 09:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation is seen on a hangar in Merignac

PARIS (Reuters) - Industrial partners led by Airbus and Dassault Aviation have agreed on a joint proposal for the European FCAS fighter, turning a page on a dispute over workshare that had held up negotiations on the flagship defence project.

The agreement, first reported by La Tribune, paves the way for political talks to resume among the project's three government backers, France, Germany and Spain, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

"The governments have received an offer from the companies to build the demonstrator for a new combat plane in the framework of FCAS," the French armed forces ministry said, adding that negotiations were continuing on the overall project.

The Future Combat Air System (FCAS) is designed to replace the German-Spanish Eurofighter and Dassault's Rafale with a combination of manned and unmanned aircraft from 2040.

First floated by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron in 2017, the programme has been dogged by political differences as well as corporate disagreements.

It is also up against the rival BAE Systems-led Tempest fighter project involving Britain, Sweden and Italy.

A joint proposal from European defence group Airbus and Dassault still faces outstanding issues including intellectual property matters. Those must be addressed at the political level, Dassault boss Eric Trappier said last month.

Dassault accepts that Airbus will receive a larger overall FCAS workshare but remained ready to pursue a "Plan B" if the talks failed, the Dassault chief executive also said.

The industrial partners in the aircraft programme are Airbus on behalf of Germany, France's Dassault and Indra of Spain.

Separate negotiations have been taking place with engine suppliers Safran of France, MTU Aero in Germany and ITP, a Spanish subsidiary of Rolls Royce.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Tangi Salaun and Laurence Frost; Editing by Mark Heinrich and David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 4.02% 100.42 Real-time Quote.11.85%
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 1.07% 5.104 End-of-day quote.4.42%
DASSAULT AVIATION 1.42% 962.5 Real-time Quote.7.30%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 2.66% 187.25 Real-time Quote.12.70%
INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A. 0.07% 7.5 Delayed Quote.7.45%
MTU AERO ENGINES AG 3.29% 207.3 Delayed Quote.-2.86%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 3.44% 1.0892 End-of-day quote.-2.09%
SAFRAN 3.11% 119.66 Real-time Quote.3.20%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:28aTesla first-quarter deliveries beat estimates
RE
09:26aUS March payrolls surpass expectations, joblessness rate drops
RE
09:25aAirbus and Dassault agree joint FCAS fighter proposal
RE
09:12aPRIME MINISTER OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION  : To Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko
PU
09:02aU.S. job growth accelerates in March; unemployment rate falls to 6.0%
RE
08:52aInterview-Lebanon must ration subsidies before reserves run out - finance minister
RE
08:52aLebanon must quickly agree plan to reduce subsidies, issue ration cards, as foreign reserves left for subsidies will run out end of may - caretaker finance minister
RE
08:48aU.S. Nonfarm Payrolls Up 916K in March
DJ
08:47aDollar turns positive vs yen in wake of better-than-expected u.s. jobs report
RE
08:36aS&p 500 e-mini futures up 0.50% , extending gains after strong u.s. march payrolls report
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. job growth accelerates in March; unemployment rate falls to 6.0%
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Ford resumes political donations after review
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Tencent's Timi gaming studio generated $10 billion in 2020, sources say
4AMMB HOLDINGS : AMMB : Malaysia's AmBank to raise around $196 million via private placement
5Tesla first-quarter deliveries beat estimates
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ