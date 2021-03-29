Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Airbus and Maana Announce AIRKOG, a New Digital Knowledge Platform for Agile Innovation in Commercial Aircraft Industry

03/29/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AIRKOG integrates Airbus’ expertise, data and machine intelligence to enable a new category of business-critical intelligent applications.

Airbus Commercial and Maana today announced Airbus Cognitive Platform (“AIRKOG”) that is capable of answering any domain-specific question.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005119/en/

Created by Airbus Commercial and powered by Maana, AIRKOG encodes the subject matter expertise of people, orchestrates a range of tools, and uses terabytes of data from multiple sources for the development and deployment of intelligent applications to answer critical technical questions on A320, A330 and A350 aircraft models.

“As a transformational platform, AIRKOG is helping us to drive improvements at Airbus Commercial,” said Florent Bouix, AIRKOG Platform Manager for Big Data products service line at Airbus. “We provide solutions to thousands of employees with an increasing number of intelligent applications in engineering, procurement, logistics, quality, program management, as well as rapid analysis for plant and final assembly line improvements.”

Using AIRKOG platform capabilities, Airbus consolidates data from tens of different systems; identifies and establishes a vast number of relations and correlations, implement computations and run analysis across multiple operational domains; all on a single platform.

“Thanks to AIRKOG, we achieved multi-million Euro cost savings per year at various areas,” Mr. Bouix stated “for example:

  • Managing complex process related to new parts introduction due to aircraft changes for new Head of Version (involving engineering, sourcing, ordering, and manufacturing),
  • Supporting the margin reviews or costs reduction of some aircraft options,
  • Mastering electrical harnesses configuration changes and reallocation by providing multivariate analysis to avoid scrapping in a complex manufacturing organization with multiple plants.”

AIRKOG started in 2017 as a proof of concept for use of knowledge graph technology to reduce time spent by Airbus engineers and technicians searching for information. AIRKOG moved to pilot phase in 2018, and into production in 2019. After two years running in production at scale, Airbus Commercial and Maana extended their partnership for another three years for 2021-2023.

“AIRKOG is an intelligent platform, like its consumer-facing cousins Siri and Alexa,” said Babur Ozden, Founder and CEO of Maana. “However, it answers far more difficult questions regarding many complex aspects of making, maintaining, and repairing aircraft.”

“Thanks to AIRKOG platform and the computational knowledge graph at its core, we reduced costs by 20% - 30% and lead-time for analysis by 30% - 75% on our digitalization platform” said Marc Monties, WideBody digitalization plateau leader at Airbus.

About Airbus Commercial Aircraft

Airbus is a leading aircraft manufacturer whose customer focus, commercial know-how, technological leadership and manufacturing efficiency have propelled it to the forefront of the aviation and air transport industries. The company’s mission is to provide jetliners that are best-suited to the market's needs and to support them with the highest quality of service.

About Maana

Maana organizes human expertise, enterprise knowhow and industrial data into digital knowledge to assist subject matter experts at critical operation affecting the global economy.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:10aIVD MEDICAL  : Supplemental announcement issue of new shares under general mandate pursuant to the share award scheme
PU
10:10aCLOSE ENOUGH : Horseshoes, Hand Grenades, And Specific Personal Jurisdiction
AQ
10:10aENVIRONMENTAL CASES AT THE SUPREME COURT : October Term 2020
AQ
10:10aHEADPHONE SCHOOL : The World's First Koss SP/3 Stereophone That Started It All
PU
10:10aAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL  : Pennsylvania Supreme Court Expands Liability Under Consumer Protection Law
AQ
10:10aMAIL RU  : Russia's video games market grew 35% in 2020
PU
10:10aEXPLAINER : What to know about the Amazon union vote
AQ
10:10aCGI  : Addressing the cost dilemma of alternative payment methods
PU
10:10aUPDATE - THOMAS WETHERALD, CONCERNED SHAREHOLDER OF TARONIS FUELS, INC. : Institutional Shareholder Services Recommends Taronis Shareholders Vote On The Concerned Shareholders WHITE Consent Card
GL
10:09aSPECIAL REPORT : Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nomura, Credit Suisse warn of big losses after Archegos share dump
2How the American SPACs rocket has failed to take off in Europe
3Swiss watchdog says several banks involved in hedge-fund case
4TESLA, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Visa moves to allow payment settlements using cryptocurrency
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Raised to Buy by Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ