Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Airbus cancels deal with Qatar Airways for fourth A350 -sources

07/05/2022 | 01:43pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Qatar Airways Airbus A350 XWB aircraft is displayed at the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Center

PARIS (Reuters) -Europe's Airbus has raised the stakes in a dispute with Qatar Airways over damage to the painted surface of long-haul A350 jets by revoking the contract for a fourth airplane, three people familiar with the matter said.

The two companies are locked in a dispute over the impact of surface scars on the jets, with Airbus insisting the aircraft are safe and the Gulf carrier claiming there are unanswered questions over airworthiness and refusing to take deliveries.

In May, a British judge rejected a bid by Qatar Airways to force Airbus to stop formally trying to deliver more A350s to the carrier, the aircraft's largest customer.

The procedural ruling means Airbus is free to attempt to trigger payment clauses as more planes are built. It can also try to sell A350s that Qatar has rejected to carriers such as Air India, which industry sources say could step in as a buyer.

The fourth A350 was cancelled in late June and is expected to be reflected in first-half Airbus data due out on Friday.

A fifth aircraft is due to reach the same stage in the pipeline by end-July, followed by a sixth later this year.

Qatar Airways claims Airbus is wrongly trying to offer new jets for delivery, while Airbus claims the airline has broken its contract by refusing to take more A350s and is revoking orders for undelivered aircraft one by one, as they are built.

The two sides are due to meet in a London court on Thursday in the latest of a series of procedural hearings ahead of a full trial tentatively scheduled for June next year barring an out-of-court settlement, which sources say so far appears remote.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:44aUber continues global expansion with launch in Israel
RE
08:43aAirbus cancels deal with Qatar Airways for fourth A350 -sources
RE
08:42aNorwegian oil and gas output falls as workers begin strike
RE
08:38aIreland should set aside part of 2022 budget surplus - deputy PM
RE
08:38aNigeria won't abandon fossil fuels, adopts gas as transition fuel
RE
08:23aS.African unions NUM, NUMSA accept wage offer from Eskom - media
RE
08:23aS.African unions NUM, NUMSA accept wage offer from Eskom - media
RE
08:15aEgypt's President Sisi ratifies 2022/23 budget - state news agency
RE
08:12aIndian financial crime agency raids Chinese-owned Vivo - sources
RE
08:09aU.S., Chinese foreign ministers to meet at G-20 this week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nordex SE: Nordex Group awarded another 58 MW order in Poland 
2LVMH : RBC keeps its Buy rating
3AUTO1 : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4Analyst recommendations: BAE Systems, Burberry, Flutter, HP, Otis...
5London stocks edge higher, Sainsbury's climbs after results

HOT NEWS