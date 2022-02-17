Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Airbus posts sharply higher core profit, restarts dividend

02/17/2022 | 12:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Airbus logo pictured at the company's headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse

PARIS (Reuters) - Europe's Airbus predicted 720 plane deliveries and higher profits in 2022 after its core operating profit almost trebled last year on a partial recovery in jet deliveries and solid defence and helicopter sales during the pandemic.

Europe's largest aerospace group also restarted its dividend for the first time in two years after swinging to a net profit of 4.213 billion euros.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.44% 117.88 Real-time Quote.4.91%
TIM S.A. -0.14% 13.82 Delayed Quote.5.25%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:43aAirbus posts sharply higher core profit, restarts dividend
RE
12:39aDANIEL LOEB : Stocks to Open Lower; Oil -2-
DJ
12:39aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Lower; Oil Prices Fall
DJ
12:20aIndian shares flat as Ukraine tensions offset Fed gains
RE
12:19aFlorida House passes ban on abortion after 15 weeks, sends bill to Senate
RE
12:16aEl Salvador's Bukele tells bitcoin-wary U.S. senators to stay out of internal affairs
RE
12:14aDespite challenges, Asia's aerospace industry plots rebound at air show
RE
12:09aJapan set to announce easing of strict border measures
RE
12:05aU.S. has 'no intention' to engage with China on Indo Pacific Economic Framework
RE
12:01aAnalysis-Board reshuffle may open scope for less dovish BOJ
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GrainCorp's strategic priorities: A closer look
2Russia's military build-up near Ukraine is growing, not shrinking, warn..
3Russia's military build-up near Ukraine is growing, not shrinking, warn..
4Mineros Delivers on 2021 Production Guidance and Announces 2022 Guidanc..
5Crown Resorts loss widens as pandemic, regulatory costs weigh

HOT NEWS