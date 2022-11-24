Airbus says reached settlement with French prosecutor on Libya, Kazakhstan bribery probe

It said the agreement is now subject to court approval.

Last month, Airbus confirmed it was negotiating a new bribery settlement with French authorities over past dealings in Libya and Kazakhstan as an extension to a settlement struck in 2020 which included record fines against the planemaker.

The initial agreement followed a four-year probe which originated in Britain and later expanded to France and the United States, shedding light on a network of middlemen and disguised payments.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel,; Writing by GV De Clercq)