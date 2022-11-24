Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
 

Airbus says reached settlement with French prosecutor on Libya, Kazakhstan bribery probe

11/24/2022 | 10:39am EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A logo of Airbus is seen at the entrance of its factory in Blagnac near Toulouse

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus has reached a settlement with the French financial prosecutor (PNF) concerning judicial investigations related to Libya and Kazakhstan, an Airbus spokesperson said on Thursday, confirming a report by news agency AFP.

It said the agreement is now subject to court approval.

Last month, Airbus confirmed it was negotiating a new bribery settlement with French authorities over past dealings in Libya and Kazakhstan as an extension to a settlement struck in 2020 which included record fines against the planemaker.

The initial agreement followed a four-year probe which originated in Britain and later expanded to France and the United States, shedding light on a network of middlemen and disguised payments.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel,; Writing by GV De Clercq)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.40% 113.32 Real-time Quote.1.25%
FINES INC. 1.25% 1615 Delayed Quote.0.00%
