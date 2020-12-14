Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Indexes & Markets

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Airbus urges compromises on Brexit, transatlantic tariffs

12/14/2020 | 02:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Airbus's annual press conference on Full-Year 2019 results in Blagnac

MONTREAL/PARIS (Reuters) -The head of European planemaker Airbus called for an end to separate diplomatic squabbles over Britain's exit from the European Union and a transatlantic aircraft subsidy dispute that collectively overshadow its business.

Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said Airbus - whose manufacturing plants straddle Britain and the EU - was preparing itself for disruption if Britain completes its exit from the bloc without a deal, but downplayed warnings of severe upheaval.

"It would really be a pity that after so many years of preparation there is no deal at the end. I think it would be much better for the EU and the UK to have an orderly Brexit," Faury told a conference.

"This being said, if there is no deal we will have to live with it. There will be a more difficult transition on Dec. 31 and we are preparing ourselves for some logistical issues, but we don't think this is going to be unmanageable," he added.

His comments came after Britain's manufacturing industry warned of a potential "knockout blow" if Prime Minister Boris Johnson is unable to secure a trade deal with the EU before temporary arrangements end on Dec. 31.

Faury also called for compromise in a dispute over aircraft subsidies in which both the EU and United States have imposed tariffs on multiple goods.

"We are calling for a de-escalation ... and finding a long-term agreement between the U.S. and the EU, and we think this is what will happen," Faury told the Conference of Montreal.

"And it will happen under the Biden administration, but I think it would have happened anyway," he added.

Diplomats say the EU and outgoing Trump administration are in "serious" negotiations to end the 16-year-old trade fight, which has come to a head just as Britain leaves the EU.

Airbus found itself squeezed between the two sets of trade negotiations last week when Britain halted tariffs on U.S. goods adopted in support of Airbus as it prepares to exit the EU.

Industry sources said the decision, contradicting earlier signals that tariffs would stay, ended unity among Airbus backers Britain, France, Germany and Spain and precipitated the worst cross-Channel rift over aerospace in decades.

Speaking by video link at a conference forced to take place virtually this year because of coronavirus restrictions, Faury said it was vital to restore flights as vaccines are rolled out.

But he said he was not worried that premium travel would be severely impacted forever by the new technology, saying most business would still need to be conducted in person.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Tim Hepher in ParisEditing by Matthew Lewis)

By Allison Lampert and Tim Hepher


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.15% 92.05 Real-time Quote.-29.35%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.12% 30009.63 Delayed Quote.5.28%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.04% 0.9116 Delayed Quote.8.38%
NASDAQ 100 1.14% 12512.661331 Delayed Quote.41.71%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.95% 12491.842099 Delayed Quote.37.95%
S&P 500 0.04% 3664.49 Delayed Quote.13.39%
Latest news "Markets"
02:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Airbus urges compromises on Brexit, transatlantic tariffs
RE
12:02pEUROPE : European shares cheer Brexit trade talks extension; AstraZeneca drops
RE
10:03aTSX rises as energy stocks gain on vaccine cheer
RE
09:53aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise on Vaccine Rollout, Stimulus Hopes
DJ
09:36aTSX opens higher as energy stocks gain on vaccine cheer
RE
08:20aVIRGIN GALACTIC, ALEXION, PLURALSIGHT, PFIZER : What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today
DJ
08:06aU.S. Stock Futures Rise on Stimulus Hopes, Vaccine Rollout
DJ
07:14aALEXION, PLURALSIGHT, PFIZER : What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today
DJ
05:53aSensex, Nifty end higher; Burger King more than doubles in market debut
RE
05:10aStock Futures Rise on Stimulus Hopes, Vaccine Rollout
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : AstraZeneca shares fall on 'hefty' $39-billion Alexion deal
2S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD. : China steps up Internet sector scrutiny, fines deals involving Alibaba, Tencent
3BASF SE : BASF SE : From Neutral to Buy by Credit Suisse
4UK manufacturers warn of 'knockout blow' from no-deal Brexit
5AIR CANADA : Falling plane values, e-commerce rise fuels boom in converting passenger planes to freighters

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ