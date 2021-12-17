Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Airbyte Closes $150 Million Series B Funding Round Led by Altimeter Capital and Coatue Management

12/17/2021 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Founded mid-2020 company redefines the new standard of moving and consolidating data from different sources

Airbyte, creators of the fastest-growing open source data integration platform, today announced that it has raised more than $150 million in Series B funding led by Altimeter Capital and Coatue Management, also including Thrive Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Benchmark, Accel, and SV Angel.

The round follows dramatic growth since the series-A round in May 2021 led by Benchmark. It brings the total funding to $181.2 million with a valuation of $1.5 billion for Airbyte, since its inception in mid 2020.

“We are excited to partner with Airbyte on their Series B,” said Caryn Marooney, general partner at Coatue. “We have spent a lot of time over the years focusing on the various data stack players and were very impressed by the quality of Airbyte’s team and developer traction.”

With its growing community of 4,500 data practitioners and 200 contributors, Airbyte is redefining the new standard of moving and consolidating data from different sources to data warehouses, data lakes, or databases in a process referred to as extract, load, and, when desired, transform (ELT). In the last year, more than 9,000 companies have synced data using Airbyte from sources such as PostgreSQL, MySQL, Facebook Ads, Salesforce, Stripe, and connect to destinations that include Redshift, Snowflake, Databricks and BigQuery.

Airbyte’s open-source data integration solves two problems: First, companies always have to build and maintain data connectors on their own because most less popular “long tail'' data connectors are not supported by closed-source ELT technologies. Second, data teams often have to do custom work around pre-built connectors to make them work within their unique data infrastructure.

Within 17 months, Airbyte caught up with the ETL incumbents with 150 connectors, most of which are maintained actively or built by the community. These connectors run in Docker containers, and can be built in any programming language and can be deployed in minutes on any platform.

“Airbyte has already made a huge impact in a very short period of time and has more than 1,000 companies lined up to take advantage of its Airbyte Cloud data service that is starting to roll out,” said Jamin Ball, partner at Altimeter Capital. “There is tremendous market momentum on top of Airbyte’s disruptive model to involve its users in building the ecosystem around its data integration platform.”

Last quarter, Airbyte announced its community-based participative model where the company plans to share revenues with contributors of high-quality connectors. Airbyte expects 500 high-quality connectors by the end of 2022.

“With the rise of the modern data warehouses, our mission is to power all the organizations’ data movement and doesn’t end at ELT,” said co-founder and CEO, Michel Tricot. “By the end of 2022, we will cover more types of data movement, including reverse-ETL and streaming ingestion.”

About Airbyte
Airbyte is the open-source data integration alternative running in the safety of your cloud and syncing data from applications, APIs, and databases to data warehouses, lakes, and other destinations. Airbyte was co-founded by Michel Tricot (former director of engineering and head of integrations at Liveramp and RideOS) and John Lafleur (serial entrepreneur of dev tools and B2B). The company is headquartered in San Francisco with remote employees around the world. To learn more, visit airbyte.io.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:11pWORLD QUANTUM GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
05:11pGLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:11pSJW Group Announces Appointment of Rebecca (“Becky”) Armendariz Klein to Board of Directors
BU
05:10pDELTA AIR LINES : issues travel waiver ahead of winter weather in Detroit
PU
05:10pTREND MICRO INCORPORATED : This Week in Security News - December 17, 2021
PU
05:10pIKONICS : End of Week Launch Summary Q&A—Paul Prager, dated December 17, 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
05:10pLQWD FINTECH : Bitcoin City comes with Volcanoes
PU
05:10pargenx Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Approval of VYVGART™ (efgartigimod alfa-fcab) in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis
BU
05:10pFairfax India Completes $175 Million Revolving Credit Facility
GL
05:10pHealth Care Down As Biotech Rallies, Big Pharma Pauses - Health Care Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slide as Omicron worries bolster safe havens
2Wall Street ends down after mostly negative week
3Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Fedex, Lowe's, Starbucks, 3M...
4The latest from London: Back to reality
5Russia demands NATO roll back from East Europe and stay out of Ukraine

HOT NEWS