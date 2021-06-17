Log in
Aircastle Delivers the First of Four A320neo Aircraft to Frontier Airlines

06/17/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
STAMFORD, Conn., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that it has delivered an Airbus A320neo aircraft to Frontier Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC). This is the first of four new A320neos that Aircastle will deliver to Frontier in 2021. All four aircraft will be powered by CFM Leap engines to be delivered out of Mobile, Alabama, and are part of Frontier's existing orderbook of approximately 150 A320 family aircraft on order with Airbus. The A320neos will expand Frontier's fleet with more fuel-efficient aircraft consistent with the mission of America's Greenest Airline℠.

Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We look forward to being a valued and trusted partner to Frontier for many years to come as they continue to grow and prosper. In furthering the growth and modernization of Frontier's fleet, Aircastle will be delivering three additional A320neo aircraft to Frontier later this year."

"We are extremely pleased to be taking delivery of these four additional aircraft through our partnership with Aircastle as we continue to grow our fleet and deliver on our promise of 'Low Fares Done Right,' said James Dempsey, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, Frontier Airlines. 

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Frontier Airlines operates a fleet of more than 107 aircraft to over 100 destinations in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. 

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of February 28, 2021, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 261 aircraft leased to 75 customers located in 43 countries.

Contact:         

Aircastle Advisor LLC
Frank Constantinople, SVP Investor Relations
Tel: +1-203-504-1063
fconstantinople@aircastle.com 

(PRNewsfoto/Aircastle Limited)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aircastle-delivers-the-first-of-four-a320neo-aircraft-to-frontier-airlines-301314833.html

SOURCE Aircastle Limited


© PRNewswire 2021
