Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market - Actionable Research on COVID-19 | Increasing Use of Multirole Fighters to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

The global aircraft flight control systems market size is poised to grow by USD 0.97 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Combat aircraft comprises multirole and electronic warfare aircraft. Multirole aircraft is implemented in air-to-air combat and air-to-ground attacks. The development of multirole aircraft will have a positive impact on the demand for aircraft FCS during the forecast period. Lately, several combat airplanes are characterized by multiple functionalities. Some examples of multirole designs include the F-15E Strike Eagle, F/A-18 Hornet, F-35 Lightning II, and F-16 Fighting Falcon. An increase in the number of contracts of multirole fighters is likely to drive the demand for integration components such as FCS, thereby driving the market growth.

The major aircraft flight control systems market growth came from the commercial aviation segment. The commercial aircraft manufacturing industry is rapidly growing, which is directly driving the growth of the global aircraft FCSs market. Factors such as technological advances, increasing need for air travel, and environmental concerns are generating the demand for fuel-efficient aircraft. Along with fuel efficiency, the commercial aviation sector is focusing on operational efficiency, ensuring optimum safety protocols.

North America was the largest aircraft flight control systems market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The presence of mature aviation industry, significant aircraft production orders received from the Middle East and APAC, growing military modernization programs, and increasing procurement will significantly drive aircraft flight control systems market growth in this region over the forecast period.

The global aircraft flight control systems market is fragmented. BAE Systems Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Liebherr-International AG, Moog Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Safran SA, Thales Group, and Woodward Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this aircraft flight control systems market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global aircraft flight control systems market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Adoption of FBW Systems in Aircrafts will be a Key Market Trend

The FBW systems have been incorporated in aircraft owing to the advances in commercial aircraft. An FBW system uses copper wires that transmit electrical signals from the cockpit to the control surfaces, in place of cables, pulleys, and gears, thus reducing the weight of the aircraft. FBW systems comprise numerous copper wires. Optic fiber technology is expected to be implemented in the next-generation FCS. Off late, Fly-By-Light systems have been incorporated in advanced aircraft. FBL systems are characterized by constrained applications, despite its low weight, compact size, and wide bandwidth. The optimal utilization of FBL systems requires the implementation of cost-effective solutions and effective technology standards. Such factors will drive the aircraft flight control systems market growth.

