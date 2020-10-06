Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aircraft Hangar Market - Actionable Research on COVID-19 | Demand for Commercial Aircraft to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 05:01am EDT

The global aircraft hangar market size is poised to grow by USD 1.12 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005532/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aircraft Hangar Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aircraft Hangar Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing demand for commercial aircraft is one of the significant factors driving the aircraft hangar market growth. The steady rise in air traffic has created a need for new aircraft. Commercial aircraft OEMs are increasing their manufacturing capacity to cater to this rising demand for new aircraft. They are also focusing on the development of new-generation aircraft with low fuel consumption and noise and carbon emissions. As a result, the demand for aircraft hangars has increased. The design of aircraft hangars has also undergone significant changes to suit the changing aircraft sizes and technologies, with modern aircraft hangars being fitted with temperature control and security devices. Market vendors are also offering customized aircraft hangars, designed as per the requirements of the end-users.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

  • The major aircraft hangar market growth came from fixed installed hangars segment. These are used for maintenance, replacement, and assembly of new aircraft at airbases. They also help in protecting aircraft from inclement weather conditions. The rise in commercial aviation, modernization of aircraft fleets and airports, increasing fleet capacity, and rising procurement of new aircraft are a few of the factors fueling the demand of fixed installed aircraft hangars.
  • APAC was the largest market for aircraft hangar in 2019, and the region will continue to offer maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as a rise in passenger traffic and mass procurement of new aircraft are contributing to aircraft hangar market growth in this region.
  • The global aircraft hangar market is fragmented. AECOM, Alaska Structures, Allied Steel Buildings Inc., ClearSpan Fabric Structures Inc., DIUK ARCHES Ltd., Fulfab Inc., JOHN REID & SONS (STRUCSTEEL) Ltd., PFEIFER Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Rubb Buildings Ltd., and The Korte Co. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this aircraft hangar market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
  • As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global aircraft hangar market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Read the full report here: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/aircraft-hangar-market-industry-analysis

Increasing Adoption of Smart Airport Terminals will be a Key Market Trend

The increasing adoption of smart airport terminals has improved operational efficiency and enhanced passenger experience. Smart airport terminals enable real-time data exchange and airport-wide integration with passenger services and security capabilities. Regulatory authorities, such as the ICAO, the IATA, the Federal Aviation Administration, the European Aviation Safety Agency, the Civil Aviation Safety Authority, and the EU, are also promoting the development of smart airports for safe flight and airport operations. These changes in the aviation industry have encouraged market vendors to offer advanced and heavy-duty hangars. New generation aircraft hangars provide several features, including effective condition monitoring, high level of security, and advanced systems for effective inspection and MRO.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Aircraft Hangar Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist aircraft hangar market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the aircraft hangar market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the aircraft hangar market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft hangar market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value-chain analysis
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market Outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Fixed installed hangar - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Portable installed hangar - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing preference for rental model
  • Increasing demand for unmanned platforms
  • Rising adoption of intelligent solutions

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AECOM
  • Alaska Structures
  • Allied Steel Buildings Inc.
  • ClearSpan Fabric Structures Inc.
  • DIUK ARCHES Ltd.
  • Fulfab Inc.
  • JOHN REID & SONS (STRUCSTEEL) Ltd.
  • PFEIFER Holding GmbH & Co. KG
  • Rubb Buildings Ltd.
  • The Korte Co.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:13aFOX : News channel to present live coverage of the vice presidential debate on october 7th
AQ
05:13aKREDITBANKEN A/S : finanskalender 2021
AQ
05:11aENTERGY : Arkansas Customers to Save $60M with Stuttgart Solar Power
AQ
05:11aBEST OF BEST : The Accident Warrior at the Sewell Law Firm Nominated Best of the Best in Houston
AQ
05:10aCHINA MERCHANTS PORT : Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2020
PU
05:10aTELEMETRY : The power of data for the reliability of electrical buses
PU
05:10aLIONTOWN RESOURCES : Appendix 3G - Issue of Unlisted Service Rights and Options
PU
05:10aDIGITAL KNOWHOW AND EXPERTISE : Audi's first Software Development Center in Ingolstadt
PU
05:07aEXXON MOBIL : SAN Applauds Court Ruling On Exxonmobil
AQ
05:07aEXXON MOBIL : Court - Exxonmobil Can Be Sued in Nigeria
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
2POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : adjusts FY 2020 outlook upwards
3AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
4TELIA COMPANY AB : TELIA : reaches agreement to sell its carrier operation to Polhem Infra and proposes to rei..
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Traffic figures for September 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group