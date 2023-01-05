Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Airline, airport groups slam EU push for pre-flight COVID testing from China

01/05/2023 | 01:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France near Paris

LONDON (Reuters) - A coalition of airline and airport groups on Thursday criticized new recommendations asking for passengers flying from China to the European Union to show a negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding.

EU government officials made the recommendation on Wednesday as Beijing plans to ease travel restrictions despite a wave of new COVID infections.

The International Air Transport Association, Airlines for Europe and ACI Europe in a joint statement said that "the current surge of COVID-19 cases in China is not expected to impact the epidemiological situation in the EU/EEA (European Economic Area)" and ran counter to an earlier assessment by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The ECDC last week said EU citizens had relatively high vaccination levels and the potential for imported infections was low compared to daily infections in the EU, with healthcare systems currently coping.

China plans to ease travel restrictions on Sunday despite a wave of new infections that has left Chinese hospitals and funeral homes overwhelmed.

Sweden and Germany on Thursday said they would implement the recommendations and more countries in the bloc are expected to do so soon.

"While it is regrettable that the recommendations agreed yesterday largely amount to a knee-jerk reaction, it is now vital that they are implemented by EU member states in a fully uniform manner," the groups added in the statement.

The groups said they hoped the EU would reassess the recommendations by mid-January.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; Additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
01:25pFed's Bullard says 2023 may be year inflation surge wilts
RE
01:21pCredit Suisse offers juicy premium to entice investors to new bond
RE
01:20pDoctors' 'pill mill' convictions partially tossed after U.S. Supreme Court ruling
RE
01:20pCitadel Posts Record Revenues For Hedge-Fund, Securities Operations - WSJ
RE
01:20pCitadel securities had $7.5 billion in revenue in 2022, up from…
RE
01:20pCitadel's hedge-fund business is said to have taken in $28 billi…
RE
01:19pCitadel posts record revenues for hedge-fund, securities operati…
RE
01:18pAirline, airport groups slam EU push for pre-flight COVID testing from China
RE
01:17pWheat nears four-week low on worries about export demand, ecomony
RE
01:11pGot game? Automakers show off in-car entertainment options at CES
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Minutes come, minutes go
2Morning Bid: Rate cut talk, already!
3Amazon to lay off over 17,000 workers - WSJ
4Nokia appoints Rolf Werner as its Head of Europe
5NOVO NORDISK : Sell rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS