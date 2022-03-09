Airline hedging and surcharges offset some oil price pain

March 7 (Reuters) - The price of oil has surged to
its highest point since 2008 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine,
adding to airline costs at a time when carriers have been
struggling to recover from a pandemic-related collapse in
demand.
Oil prices were already strong because of tight global
supplies, but the conflict in Ukraine has sent prices into
overdrive; the northwest European jet fuel price <JET-C-NWE> in
the spot market has soared by 85% since Feb. 25 to $1,649 a
tonne on Wednesday.
Malaysia's AirAsia on Saturday introduced fuel
surcharges on tickets for the first time since 2015. Chinese
airlines, meanwhile, raised fuel surcharges on domestic routes
and Emirates, Japan Airlines and ANA Holdings
have also raised surcharges recently.
Some airlines have oil hedges that will help to offset some
of the price increase, but other carriers are fully unhedged,
including U.S. majors United Airlines, American Airlines
and Delta Air Lines, though the latter does own
an oil refinery.
Many carriers are also being squeezed by the need to fly
longer routes to avoid Russian and Ukrainian airspace.
Air France KLM
The airline has hedged 72% of oil consumption for the first
quarter and 63% for the second quarter at $90 a barrel, with
smaller amounts hedged in the second half, it said in a results
presentation on Feb. 17.
Air New Zealand
The airline has hedged 1.34 million barrels of oil in the
six months to June 30 and 707,500 barrels in the following
half-year period, it said in a results presentation on Feb. 24.
In late February it raised international fares by about 5%,
citing rising oil prices and general cost inflation.
Cathay Pacific Airways
The Hong Kong airline has hedged its entire first-quarter
consumption and about half of its expected second-quarter
consumption, it said on Wednesday. It has also hedged lower
amounts through the end of 2023.
easyJet
The European airline 60% hedged for fuel in the financial
year to Sept. 30 at about $504 per metric tonne, it said on Jan.
27.
IAG
The British Airways owner is hedged against volatile crude
prices for two years, Chief Executive Luis Gallego said on Feb.
25. It has covered about 60% for the whole of 2022.
Based on a fuel price scenario of $900 a tonne, the company
would be paying $690 a tonne in the first quarter after hedging
70% of its fuel and foreign exchange, a Feb. 25 results
presentation shows.
In the second quarter the price would rise to $750 after
hedging 65% of fuel and foreign exchange, to $775 in the third
quarter with 56% of its fuel and foreign exchange hedged and
$795 in the final quarter with a little less than half of its
fuel and foreign exchange hedged.
Lufthansa
The German airline is 63% hedged in 2022 at a break-even
price of $74 a barrel, it said in a results presentation on
March 3.
Qantas Airways
The Australian airline has more than 90% of its fuel hedged
for the six months to June 30, Chief Executive Alan Joyce said
on Tuesday, adding it had also hedged 50% of its fuel for the
following quarter.
Ryanair
The budget carrier is 80% hedged on fuel out to 2023, but
rising prices will still cost the group about 50 million euros
($54.2 million) over the next 12 months, Chief Executive Michael
O'Leary said on March 2, adding that Ryanair would not introduce
fuel charges for the summer.
Singapore Airlines
The airline hedged 30% of its oil needs at an average Brent
crude price of $57 a barrel for the six months to March 31, it
said in a results presentation in November. It had also hedged
40% of its needs at an average price of $60 for the following
five quarters. It said on Monday that it had no updates from
guidance in November.
Wizz Air
The European budget airline on Monday said it has covered
its fuel costs for the next four months with zero-cost hedges.
For March, it has covered half its needs with a price
ceiling of $1,172 a tonne and 40% of its needs for the first
quarter to end-June at $1,142 a tonne. Its financial year ends
on March 31, 2023.
($1 = 0.9223 euros)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney
Additional reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Kate Holton
and Paul Sandle in London
Editing by Gerry Doyle, Josephine Mason and David Goodman)