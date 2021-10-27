Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Airlines brace for early 'long lines' when U.S. lifts travel restrictions

10/27/2021 | 03:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: International Air Transport Association holds their Annual General Meeting in Boston

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian said on Tuesday that travelers should be prepared for initial long lines when the United States lifts international travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers on Nov. 8.

"It's going to be a bit sloppy at first. I can assure you, there will be lines unfortunately ... but we'll get it sorted out," Bastian said at a U.S. travel event.

"We're going to have a good surge of demand but in order to keep that surge up we're going to need to make it easier and easier for people to figure out what the documentation requirements are."

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday signed an order https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-usa-travel-facts/factbox-what-you-need-to-know-about-the-new-u-s-international-air-travel-rules-idUSL1N2RM00E imposing new vaccine requirements for most foreign national air travelers and lifting severe travel restrictions on China, India and much of Europe effective Nov. 8.

Airlines will check vaccination documentation for international travelers as they currently do for COVID-19 test results.

U.S. Travel Chief Executive Roger Dow said in an interview he was concerned whether U.S. border officials would be prepared for the Nov. 8 surge.

"I think there will probably be a few hiccups," Dow said, saying the travel industry thinks the international travel increase "will be much bigger than people expect."

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at the travel event the department is preparing for a significant domestic and international holiday air travel increase. ""I think we're going to be equipped to handle what we hope to be a real surge in holiday traffic," Mayorkas said.

Last week, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines and the White House said they do not think the Biden administration's executive order mandating that federal contractors require employee vaccinations by Dec. 8 will impact holiday travel or result in employees leaving.

Some airlines and industry watchers initially feared an exodus of unvaccinated airline or government employees involved in travel just before the Christmas season but airlines later said that would not happen and cited comments from the White House last week.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 0.83% 19.39 Delayed Quote.22.96%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 0.23% 47.59 Delayed Quote.2.10%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:39aBottled water, vaccines and electric vehicles propel China's biggest earners
RE
03:37aSub-Saharan Africa to see mixed economic recovery into 2022 - Reuters poll
RE
03:33aAirlines brace for early 'long lines' when U.S. lifts travel restrictions
RE
03:31aChinese steel futures track raw materials lower
RE
03:29aS.Africa's Implats in talks to acquire Royal Bafokeng Platinum
RE
03:26aBritain's Sunak tries to move on from pandemic with new spending
RE
03:24aUK retailers warn of pre-Christmas price rises
RE
03:23aChina Evergrande shares fall on persistent pressure from debt travails
RE
03:22aLG Display Q3 profit rises, buoyed by higher TV panel prices
RE
03:20aElectrolux' profit falls, sees supply chain headwinds into 2022
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Q2 2022 Transcript
2Deutsche Bank posts better-than-expected Q3 net profit
3Vow ASA : Vow Q3 : Robust and ready
4Puma hikes sales outlook despite supply challenges
5Neles' Interim Review January 1 - September 30, 2021

HOT NEWS