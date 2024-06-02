DUBAI, June 2 (Reuters) - Supply chain problems in the aerospace industry are not easing as fast as airlines want and could last into 2025 or 2026, the head of a global airlines industry body said on Sunday.

"It's probably a positive that it's not getting worse, but I think it's going to be a feature of the industry for a couple of years to come," said Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, which represents more than 300 airlines or 80% of global traffic.

"I see this continuing into 2025 and probably into 2026," he said in a Reuters TV interview on the sidelines of a major annual industry summit hosted organised by IATA in Dubai. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington, Tim Hepher Editing by Frances Kerry)