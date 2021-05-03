Log in
Airlines for America Air Transport Association o : A4A Joins Coalition Urging Safe Reopening of Critical Markets

05/03/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
WASHINGTON, May 3, 2021 - Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organization for the leading U.S. airlines, has joined with a coalition of aviation-related groups in the following letter to President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson to encourage the reopening of the U.S.-UK air travel market.

ABOUT A4A

Airlines for America (A4A) members are Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, FedEx, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and UPS. Air Canada is an associate member.

A4A advocates on behalf of the leading U.S. airlines, both passenger and cargo carriers. A4A works collaboratively with industry stakeholders, federal agencies, the Administration, Congress, labor and other groups to improve aviation for the traveling and shipping public.

For more information about the airline industry, visit our website airlines.org and our blog, A Better Flight Plan, at airlines.org/blog.

Follow us on Twitter: @airlinesdotorg.
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/AirlinesforAmerica.
Join us on Instagram: instagram.com/AirlinesforAmerica.

