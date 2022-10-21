Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Airlines oppose U.S. push on flight delay compensation

10/21/2022 | 02:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A screen showing cancelled flights as more than 1,400 American airlines have been canceled due to staff shortages and unfavorable weather in Los Angeles, California, U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Major U.S. airlines oppose U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) plans to update a government dashboard to show if carriers will voluntarily compensate passengers for lengthy delays within airlines control, a trade group told Reuters on Friday.

This is the latest effort by the department to prod the airline industry into voluntarily committing to provide compensation and other benefits to passengers impacted by flight problems. Airlines and USDOT sparred over the summer about who was to blame for tens of thousands of flight delays and cancellations.

A senior USDOT attorney involved in aviation consumer protection issues asked major airlines in emails to answer by Monday whether they will commit to providing $100, frequent flyer miles or airline travel vouchers for delays of three hours or more when delays are the fault of the airline, according to three people briefed on the matter.

USDOT also wants airlines to commit to compensating consumers for canceled flights when it results in at least a three-hour delay. The department then plans to post the results on a government dashboard it released last month, according to the sources. USDOT also asked carriers to commit to rebooking passengers on non-partner airlines.

Airlines for America, a trade group representing United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines , Southwest Airlines and other major carriers, said on Friday it opposed the previously unreported plan.

USDOT's "request would simply raise the cost of travel for everyone and goes beyond the scope and intent of the Dashboard by proposing punitive measures rather than offering improvements to transparency that would benefit the consumer."

The group added USDOT's approach does not acknowledge airlines' significant progress, nor the impact of weaather and air traffic control on flight elays.

There is no legal requirement for airlines to compensate U.S. passengers for delayed flights but Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told airlines in August USDOT is contemplating new rules to expand passenger rights. He has faced pressure from Congress and state attorneys general to do more to ensure airlines properly treat consumers.

Asked about the planned update to the dashboard, a USDOT spokesperson said "we'll continue to have the traveling public's back and work to increase transparency so Americans know exactly what the airlines are providing when they have a cancellation or delay."

In August after USDOT said it would grade airlines on the new dashboard, major airlines updated written customer service plans to say they would provide meals for three-hour delays and hotel rooms for stranded passengers if prompted by issues under the airlines' control. Many airlines previously offered meal vouchers or hotel rooms for delays they caused but did not spell out commitments in customer service plans.

President Joe Biden last month said his administration had cracked down on U.S. airlines to improve treatment of passengers citing the dashboard -- a claim rejected by carriers.

USDOT said the dashboard got 400,000 page views over Labor Day weekend.

(Reporting by David ShepardsonEditing by Chris Reese and Josie Kao)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 1.65% 13.68 Delayed Quote.-25.06%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 1.21% 32.54 Delayed Quote.-17.73%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 0.88% 33.1 Delayed Quote.-23.41%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 3.20% 40.29 Delayed Quote.-10.80%
Latest news "Economy"
03:19pMoldova says Gazprom not behaving like a serious partner, cites supply cuts
RE
03:18pGoldman: U.S. SPR crude releases to have modest price influence
RE
03:15pVenezuela's opposition unwilling to back interim Guaido govt for 2023
RE
03:09pCANADA FX DEBT-Fed pivot hopes help Canadian dollar extend weekly gain
RE
03:05pFed's Evans: need to get policy rate to a bit above 4.5%, then hold
RE
03:05pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 23.15% This Week to Settle at $4.9590 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pCreaking chains a reminder of slavery in New York art exhibit
RE
03:01pWall Street rallies on hopes of less aggressive Fed
RE
02:58pStocks jump, Treasury yields halt climb on reports of easing Fed policy
RE
02:53pExclusive-Ottawa and Alberta clash over who must pay to lift Canada's carbon capture credits
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Factbox-Elon Musk says recession could last until 2024
2Nasdaq futures fall after Snap's ad demand alarm
3Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap
4Explainer-Yen is past key 150 threshold. What's next?
5Adidas Shares Stumble After 2022 Guidance Cut

HOT NEWS