Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Airlines see rosier 2022, make new climate pledge

10/04/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global airlines are projecting a sharp drop in financial losses next year as the industry gradually recovers from the health crisis.

The International Air Transport Association predicted that net losses at airlines would narrow to under $12 billion in 2022, from nearly $52 billion this year.

While airlines across all regions are expected to perform better, those in North America are forecast to return to profit next year.

With a rosier outlook, a new pledge from the airlines industry: Global airlines agreed on Monday at an industry meeting in Boston to step up plans to tackle climate change, facing mounting pressure from regulators and environmental groups over the impact of billions of passengers expected to take to the skies in coming decades.

The IATA, which groups 290 airlines including leading state carriers, committed to reaching "net zero" carbon emissions by 2050, despite opposition from Chinese airlines. IATA Director General Willie Walsh acknowledged the new commitment would be "an additional challenge at a very difficult time," but appealed for unity.

IATA DIRECTOR GENERAL WILLIE WALSH: "It's going to require everybody working with us to raise their game, it's not just going to be achieved by airlines we need aircraft engine manufacturers, air traffic controllers, airports, we need everybody to contribute in the interests of the environment and in the interest of sustaining the industry."

Demand for international travel is expected to double next year and reach 44% of pre-pandemic levels. However, vaccination rates and the lifting of government-imposed border restrictions will determine the pace of recovery.


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pBiden says Republican stonewalling on debt ceiling risks U.S. default
RE
05:52pCryptocurrencies post inflows for 7 straight weeks, led by bitcoin - CoinShares data
RE
05:51pNew Zealand business outlook drops in Q3 as Delta outbreak weighs
RE
05:43pAirlines see rosier 2022, make new climate pledge
RE
05:40pTech stock slide drags Nasdaq sharply lower
RE
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.18% to 88.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Gains 0.22% to $1.1620 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Gains 0.46% to $1.3608 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Lost 0.13% to 110.92 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pCanada invokes 1977 pipeline treaty with U.S. over Line 5 dispute
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande eyeing $5 billion property unit sale; rival Fantasia misses ..
2Tech sell-off drags European stocks lower
3Analyst recommendations: Amazon, BP, Diploma, Southwest Airlines, Union..
4U.S. factory orders gain steam as manufacturing keeps humming
5Winter of discontent is coming...

HOT NEWS